Navajo jewelry featured at Turquoise Tortoise Gallery

Sedona’s Tortoise Gallery opens a new exhibition to showcase Native American jewelry for those seeking unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas. A wide range of new pieces are in – in a range of prices. A reception on 1st Friday, February 3rd, from 5-8 pm opens “Navajo Jewelry.”

The gallery’s extensive collection of Native American and Southwest jewelry has always focused primarily on pieces from the many gifted Navajo artists in this region. Designs range from Traditional to Contemporary and feature domestic turquoise from a variety of mines and a range of other multi-colored stones such as gaspeite, lapis, coral, spiny oyster shell, opal and more. Some pieces feature gold but most feature traditional sterling silver worked in a variety of ways: tuffa-cast, repousse, fabricated and stamp-worked.

Featured Navajo artists include Bryon Yellowhorse, whose newest piece is an extraordinary stacked inlay ring of rare #8 turquoise and sterling silver.

There are several wide cuffs with impressive single turquoise stones, for women or men, by Herman Smith; a range of inlay pieces by the renowned jewelry artist Vernon Begaye; a number of sterling silver storyteller cuffs and rings by Robert Taylor; and, many pieces from the acclaimed Lister Family including David and Alice Lister and daughters Dee Nez and Davida Lister.

