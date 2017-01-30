I Am Not Your Negro
Magnolia Pictures
Director: Raoul Peck
Writers: James Baldwin, Raoul Peck
Producers: Raoul Peck, et al.
Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, James Baldwin.
Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished - a radical narration about race in America, through the lives and assassinations of three of his friends: Martin Luther King Jr., Medgar Evers and Malcolm X, using only the writer’s original words.
Rated PG-13 for disturbing violent images, thematic material, language and brief nudity.
Same Kind of Different as Me
Paramount Pictures
Director: Michael Carney
Writers: Michael Carney, Alexander Foard
Producers: Cale Boyter, Ron Hall, Mary Parent, et. al.
Cast: Renée Zellweger, Jon Voight, Djimon Hounsou, Olivia Holt, Lara Grice, Stephanie Leigh Schlund, Mykel Shannon Jenkins, Peyton Wich, et. al.
International art dealer Ron Hall must befriend a dangerous homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife, a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the journey of their lives.