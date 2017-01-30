Surfer Blood – Snowdonia

Joyful Noise Recordings

Following the departure of bassist Kevin Williams and guitarist Thomas Fekete (tragically lost to cancer in May), singer/guitarist John Paul Pitts and drummer Tyler Schwarz have rebuilt Surfer Blood with a talented lineup that includes guitarist Michael McCleary and bassist Lindsey Mills, all four alumni of the same high school in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tracks include: Matter of Time, Frozen, Dino Jay, Six Flags in F or G, Snowdonia, Instant Doppelgängers, Taking Care of Eddy, Carrier Pigeon.

LeAnn Rimes – Remnants

Imports

Remnants is the 13th studio album by singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes. It was released in the United Kingdom and Europe on Oct. 28.

The album is set to be released in the United States on Feb. 3, 2017.

It is the first album released by Rimes under her contract with RCA Records,[following the end of her contract with Curb Records.

To promote the album, Rimes will embark on a tour, the Remnants Tour, set to begin February 2017 in the UK.

Tracks include: The Story, Love Line, Outrageous Love, Mother, Remnants, Long Live Love, How to Kiss a Boy, Love Is Love Is Love, Learning Your Language, I Couldn’t Do That to Me, Humbled, Do It Wrong with Me, Dang Dang.

Big Wreck – Grace Street

Rounder

Canadian multi-platinum-selling rockers Big Wreck return with Grace Street, an album that continues to build on the creative momentum of their two previous JUNO Award-nominated releases, Ghosts and Albatross. Featuring guitar virtuoso and lead-singer Ian Thornley, and co-produced by Garth Richardson, the sonic diversity on Grace Street is indeed stunning.

Tracks include: It Comes As No Surprise, One Good Piece Of Me, Tomorrow Down, You Don’t Even Know, A Speedy Recovery, The Receiving End.

Sampha – Process

Young Turks

Sampha hails from Morden, south London and has spent the last six years generously dividing his musical talents across solo and collaborative work. In addition to his own revered solo releases, Sampha contributed majorly to SBTRKT’s acclaimed debut and follow up Wonder Where We Land as co-writer and featured vocalist, and went on to tour worldwide as half of the SBTRKT live show.

Tracks include: Plastic 100°C, Blood On Me, Kora Sings, (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano, Take Me Inside, Reverse Faults, Under, Timmy’s Prayer, Incomplete Kisses, What Shouldn’t I Be?