Super Bowl party at Main Stage this weekend

COTTONWOOD -- The NFL Season wraps up this weekend, and Main Stage will host a big Super Bowl Party to close out another great year.

Friday, February 3 sees Main Stage’s “First Fridays Ladies’ Night” with host DJ ill.ego. The night showcases one of Northern Arizona’s favorite DJ’s and party throwers, DJ ill.Ego. The evening is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 4 is “Syntheticide Entertainment Presents: Astoria with The Astral Light.” Local rock promoters, Syntheticide Entertainment have continued to blossom as they have brought hard rock and metal bands, both local and national, to all of Arizona. For this show they bring in Las Vegas’ Astoria.

The show marks the band’s first appearance in Cottonwood as they tour the southwest. The band will be joined by Prescott’s The Astral Light. The show begins at 8 p.M. and is $5.

Sunday, February 5 sees the conclusion to Main Stage’s “NFL Sundays” as well as the NFL Season with the “Main Stage Super Bowl Bash.” The venue boats of 8 flat screens, a giant projector screen, comfy couches with a “living room setting” along with several food and drink specials. The venue opens at 1 pm with the game starting at 4:30 pm and is free.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and 9am to close on Sundays 10am to close. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.