Obituary: Leah Kae Schofield Stokes 1932-2017

Leah Kae Schofield Stokes was born on November 7, 1932 in Etna, Wyoming to Hilda Pearl Anson and Warren Leroy Schofield.

She had 4 sisters and 1 brother. She grew up and graduated from Mesa High as a Mesa Jackrabbit.

She married Kenneth Albert Stokes on September 23, 1950 in Mesa, Arizona. In 1955 they were sealed in the Mesa Arizona temple for time and all eternity. Kenny worked for Mt. Bell Telephone Company where he transferred around Arizona taking them to Mesa, Tucson and Flagstaff. They were blessed with five children during this time.

She loved living in Flagstaff and made many lifelong friends there. She worked for Northern Arizona Film Library for 33 years. Even when Kenny’s job took them to the Verde Valley she still drove up the hill to Flagstaff to the job she loved.

They built a beautiful home in Camp Verde on the old Peterson Homestead where she loved to raise chickens and cows, tend to her vegetable and flower gardens, fruit trees and friendships.

She loved to cook, can, quilt and loved sharing these talents with many. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed sharing silly songs and speaking Pig Latin with her family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to serve others.

Kae was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 64, but that never slowed her down. She became known as the “Energizer Bunny” because she always kept going and going even until the day of her death on January 27, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her parents Hilda and Warren Schofield, her siblings, Warren Schofield, Carol Ward and Ellen Robertson and grandchildren Gregory Benjamin and Raelynn Stokes and great-grandson Brody Kleinman. She is survived by: her husband, Kenny; Her sisters, Dawne Newman and Rosie Crum, her children, Jackie (Greg) Benjamin of Page, AZ, Rick (Brenda) Stokes, of Cottonwood, AZ, Scott (Michelle) Stokes, of Cottonwood, AZ, Cindy (David) Kleinman of Cave Creek, AZ, and Diann (Cory) Cook of Clinton, UT, 19 grandchildren, 22 grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 with a viewing at 10 a.m. and the funeral beginning at 11 a.m. at the Camp Verde LDS chapel located at 360 S. 5th St., Camp Verde, followed by burial at the Middle Verde Cemetery.

Information provided by survivors.