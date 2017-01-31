V’ACTE to offer construction technology program

COTTONWOOD – Starting Aug. 11, Valley Academy for Career and Technical Education will offer a Construction Technology program for high school juniors and seniors at Mingus, Camp Verde and Sedona-Red Rock high schools, as well as charter schools in the Verde Valley and Sedona.

The Career and Technical Education program – known as V’ACTE – has held two meetings with construction personnel and the general public to share information and to form working relationships, said V’ACTE Superintendent Bob Weir.

“We are hoping to turn out some amazing students with skills in the construction areas of masonry, carpentry, electrical, plumbing and land surveying,” Weir said.

V’ACTE has posted a job opening for Construction Technology teacher and is currently looking for a facility to rent “which can be used for the hands on construction skills and classroom lectures,” Weir said.

For more information, contact Bob Weir, superintendent, Valley Academy for Career and Technical Education at 928-634-7131 or visit www.vacte.com.