Obituary: Eva Lois Hummel

Eva Lois Hummel, age 84 of Cottonwood AZ passed away on the 29 of June 2017. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana to Jesse and Marguerite (Grinley) Mash on 23 Nov 1932. She was married to Jack L Hummel on the 16 June 1956 at Green Castle Indiana.

Eva worked side by side with her husband, Jack, designing and building many wonderful homes in the Verde Valley during the 1970-80s until Jack’s sudden passing in 1986. In her retirement years, she enjoyed her 5 grandchildren, their accomplishments and spending time with her 3 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Eric Hummel (Terry) of Alamogordo, NM, daughter Sharon Hummel of Chino Valley, grandchildren Michael Hummel (Mary) and great grandchildren, Jack, Daisy & Calvin of Scottsdale, Sean Hummel of Scottsdale, Megan Lopez (Paul) of Laveen, Aaron Hummel of Cottonwood, and Tori Hummel of Phoenix as well as her sister in law Betty Jo (Prentiss) Mash, nephew Tim Mash and niece Toni Mash and beloved cat, Mike.

Memorial services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home on Mingus Ave in Cottonwood, AZ at 1:00PM Monday, 3 July 2017 with graveside services to follow.

Information provided by survivors.