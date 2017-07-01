Transition steps for Clark Memorial Library

CLARKDALE -- June 22, the Town of Clarkdale announced that a proposal is under consideration that would allow the re-opening of the Clark Memorial Library.



Those discussions continue, and all parties are optimistic that the Library County Free Library District’s proposal to partner with the Town of Clarkdale and the Friends of Clark Memorial Library will soon come to fruition.

Until then, the Clark Memorial Library closed at noon June 30, for what is currently an undetermined amount of time. During this transition period, patrons should note the following:

1) Clark Memorial Library patrons that have items to return may do so at the following locations:

• Yavapai College Library (601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale/ 928-634-6540)

• Cottonwood Public Library (100 S. 6th St., Cottonwood/928-634-7559)

• Jerome Library (600 Clark St., Jerome/928-639-0574)

2) Items that have been placed on hold to be picked up at Clark Memorial Library will be relocated and can be picked up at the Yavapai College Verde Campus Library.



3) Unless a patron specifies otherwise, if their “home” library is set to Clarkdale, it will remain in Clarkdale during the transition period and upon the reopening of the Clark Memorial Library.

4) The partnership with the Yavapai County Library District, the Town of Clarkdale and the Friends of the Clark Memorial Library is dependent on the community staying actively engaged and supportive of the Library. To learn how you can help, donate, and volunteer, contact the Friends of the Clark Memorial Library at friends@clarkmemoriallibrary.org or stop by their information booths at the June 30th Downtown Block Party or at the Old-Fashioned 4th of July in the Clarkdale Park.

The Clarkdale Town Council and staff would like to thank our citizens and the Clark Memorial Library users for their patronage, support and patience as we evaluate options for the future of the Clark Memorial Library. We also appreciate the support of the Yavapai County Free Library District, and the other libraries (Cottonwood, Jerome and the Yavapai College-Verde Campus) who have worked with us throughout this process to lend support and encouragement. We are optimistic that a solution is at hand that will allow a true community partnership to support continued operations of the library.

To stay informed about the future of the Clark Memorial Library, monitor updates on the Town of Clarkdale website, www.clarkdale.az.gov