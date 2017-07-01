Verde Valley communities ready for Independence Day celebrations

VERDE VALLEY – Get ready to celebrate Independence Day in the Verde Valley with patriotic festivities planned for the whole family to enjoy.

Clarkdale

Join Clarkdale on Independence Day with an Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration.

Clarkdale’s longstanding traditional activities will be offered along with some special additions. The celebration will be held at the Clarkdale Town Park located 1001 Main Street.

Festivities will kick off at 7 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m.

Schedule of events:

7 a.m.: Raising of the Colors – by VFW Post 7400

Welcome - by Mayor Doug Von Gausig

Pancake Breakfast – Hosted by the Clarkdale Police Department and the Verde Valley Fire District.

Music and Entertainment – Enjoy the acoustic sounds of Marie Jarreau at the gazebo until 9 a.m.

7:30 a.m.: Free Fire Truck Rides – Hosted by the Verde Valley Fire District

Ice Cream Social – Hosted by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum

8 a.m.: Children’s Games – Hosted and sponsored by the Clarkdale-Jerome School

9 a.m.: 4th of July Kids’ Parade – The parade begins at the Clarkdale-Jerome School and continues down Main Street through the business district.

9:30 a.m.: Cottonwood Community Band – Enjoy your favorite patriotic tunes performed by the Cottonwood Community Band.

10:30 a.m.: Kids’ Parade Winners Announced at the Gazebo. Prizes will be issued for Best Decorated Pet; Best Decorated Bicycle; Best Decorated Wagon; Most Patriotic; and Most Original.

11 a.m.: End of festivities.

For more information, visit Clarkdale.az.gov.

Cottonwood

The City of Cottonwood invites all to the 18th annual Fantastic Family Fourth of July from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski will be in attendance with his family.

The celebration will be held at the Cottonwood Kids Park, located in front of the Verde Valley Fairgrounds.

Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be supplied by Fry’s Food and Drug and prepared by Knights of Columbus. Soda, glow items, and more will be for sale at the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission. Watermelon eating contests are on the agenda.

Festivities include inflatable rides; wrist bands will be sold for $10, and individual ride tickets will be $1. Parking is $1, and supports local youth organizations. The VFW Color Guard will give a patriotic salute to veterans.

The firework show is scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m.

Some residents are wondering whether or not the show will be canceled given wildfire season.

Richard Faust said, “I would say it’s a go.”

Cancelling it would depend on conditions worsening over the next few days, he said. However, he explained, it would be up to the fire chief, not the city, to make that call.

At the time of publication, there has not been a statewide moratorium set by the Governor that would prohibit fireworks. Minimal wind is expected for that evening, said Faust. In the event of rain, there is a caveat in place for the show to commence the following evening.

Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce; Fry’s Food and Drug; Nice Jons; Taylor Waste; Mineral Research; Jennifer Griffen State Farm; Clarkdale/Verde Kiwanis; Knights of Columbus; Verde Valley Fair Association; and Yavapai Broadcasting made the event possible.

Cliff Castle Casino

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Cliff Castle Casino’s All American Weekend Independence Day Celebration.

The four days of “food, fun, fireworks and winning” kicks off July 1. An All American Slot Tournament is scheduled from 4-9 p.m. July 3, with a $5,000 cash prize.

The Free Family Fun Picnic is slated for July 4, with free hot dogs, chips, and soda (while supplies last). Kids can enjoy activities, games, and face painting.

Fireworks, weather-permitting, are set to begin around 9:15 p.m.

For the kids, there will be activities like inflatable rides, water fights, and opportunities for prizes. Slot tournaments are on the agenda for the adults. .

For more information, call the Casino at 1.800.381.SLOT (7568).