Cottonwood PD accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Police Department is now accepting applications for the Fall 2017 Citizen Police Academy.

The Citizens Academy is a 12-week program designed to help Cottonwood residents increase their understanding of how the Police Department works within the community, stated a news release from the police department.

“Participants in the Citizens Academy have the opportunity to meet and learn about the men and women who are protecting their community. They are also given insight into the daily decisions the officers must make and the reasons behind those decisions,” stated the release.

The Academy includes courses on patrol operations; K-9; SWAT; patrol procedures; drugs; use of force; and other topics, and are taught by police department personnel.

There will also be tours of the Cottonwood Police Department and the opportunity to ride with an officer on patrol.

Citizens eligible to apply for the Academy must be 18 or older, and live and/or work in the Verde Valley Area. Participation in the Academy includes a commitment to attend all the training sessions.

The Academy is scheduled to begin Sept. 1. The classes will be held on Friday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cottonwood Public Safety Building, located 199 S. 6th St., in Cottonwood.

There will be 11 weeks of instruction with a voluntary scenario-based exercise and culmination dinner on the eleventh week, stated the release.

There is no cost to participate in the Academy. Applications can be obtained in the front lobby of the Cottonwood Police Department between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications are also available at the Cottonwood Recreation Center.