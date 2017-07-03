Habitat for Humanity begins wheelchair ramp program

COTTONWOOD – A few Verde Valley residents are now able to come and go from their home safely thanks to new wheelchairs ramps that have been built and installed by volunteers.

The Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity began their home repair and wheelchair program, said Tania Simms, executive director of the local nonprofit organization.

Receiving grant funding through the Rotary Club of the Verde Valley, which Simms is the current president of, got the ball rolling.

Rotarians also volunteered their time and skill in constructing and installing the wheelchair ramps.

“We’re very proud that we are able to offer this service in our community,” said Simms.

Four have been completed so far. The ramps take about four days to complete, and cost about $1,500.

The program is also supported by APS, Wells Fargo, Unisource, and One AZ Credit Union. The program wouldn’t have been able to start without their help, said Simms.



And while there has been a good turnout of volunteers, more are needed.

Those receiving the wheelchair ramps face economic hardships and have mobility challenges. One recipient in Camp Verde hadn’t left her house in three months out of fear of falling, said Simms.

With her new wheelchair ramp, she now feels comfortable to come and go from her house, said Simms.

While the philanthropic efforts of Habitat for Humanity have helped to improve the quality of life in many, there are still Verde Valley residents who are struggling.

“Lots of homeowners have needs we can’t meet,” said Simms as she scrolled through a long list of hopeful requests on her computer.

Residents have reached out to Habitat, asking for help with issues such as holes in walls and floors, property clean up, door and screen door repair, tub repair, roof repair, toilet leaks, cooler leaks, central air repair, and weatherization.

Habitat has completed 15 projects since August of last year. They are in the process of getting funding to complete 20 more in the next fiscal year.

For now, the organization is focusing on interior repairs. In the future, Simms would like to see Habitat painting homes, repairing fences, and installing more wheelchair ramps.

For more information about the Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity, visit https://www.vvhabitat.org/ or call 928-649-6788.