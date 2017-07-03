Letter: Mingus was well-served by Jennifer Chilton

Editor:

I would like to take this unsolicited opportunity to tell Jennifer Chilton how much the community is going to miss her as principal of Mingus Union High School.

From day one, as mayor of Cottonwood, I noticed how Ms. Chilton supported the students of MUHS.

The positive things she said about them amazed me.

One doesn’t always see positive, sunny attitudes concerning the students to whom they provide examples and leadership. From Ms. Chilton , it was always consistent.

The students’ success was her top priority.

The way Ms. Chilton support community is extraordinary. She is a big promoter of Verde Valley SciTech Festival events. She was so excited about the students’ opportunities to learn more about careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. She commented so positively about the students and their success.



Her support of Kids at Hope showed true dedication. “Kids at Hope inspires, empowers and transforms schools, organizations serving youth and entire communities to create an environment and culture where all children experience success, no exceptions,” is the mission of Kids at Hope.

Ms. Chilton worked extra hard to fulfill that mission.

She is also a member of Rotary, an organization that supports youth through the MUHS Interact Club. Rotary has given scholarships to deserving students for years.

She even set the bar for her own children. That was evident when her daughter, Phoebe, was valedictorian of her class this year, earning a 4.244 grade-point average.

She has accomplished so much as principal and parent.

I was personally invited to a meeting at MUHS to provide input when Ms. Chilton was working hard to ensure the school would earn the prestigious Arizona Education Foundation A+ School of Excellence award.

Mingus has also been recognized by the U.S. News and World Report’s National Rankings, receiving a bronze medal. Without quality people like Ms. Chilton providing leadership, this never would have happened.

These are just a few things I noticed about Ms. Chilton’s work as principal of MUHS. There was much more.

Collaborating with her was always an honor. I wish her the very best future and know yours is bright.

Diane Joens

Cottonwood