Letter: Support of Cottonwood, Clarkdale greatly appreciated

Editor:
The Environmental Education Center of the Verde Natural Resource Conservation District (VNRCD) would like to thank the City of Cottonwood, the Town of Clarkdale and the Arizona Community Foundation of Arizona for their generous support.
These sustaining contributions help the Environmental Education Center educate the youth of the Verde Valley about the importance and conservation of water.
In this time of drought and population growth the wise use of this scarce and critical natural resource is important. Thank you to these far sighted organizations for their support in this crucial effort.
Erin Cody
Executive Director
VNRCD Environmental
Education Center
