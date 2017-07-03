Road Work Ahead

The widening and installation of roundabouts on SR 260 continues between Camp Verde and Cottonwood and the road construction has now reached Out of Africa. The SR260 construction began in March and the Arizona Department of Transportation plans to complete the project in two phases: from I-17 to Cherry Creek Drive, and from Cherry Creek Drive to Thousand Trails Road. The project is expected to take about two years to complete.
