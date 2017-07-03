What's Happening: July 5, 2017

Learn about helping older adults in your community

Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition invites you to learn how you can become a volunteer and make a difference in the lives of older adults in need.

Please stop by VVCC’s information table 9 to 11 a.m. on July 10 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th St. Volunteers are especially needed to drive older adults to medical appointments and grocery shopping, install Guardian Angel medical alert units, make friendly visits, provide respite assistance, handy person help, and more.



VVCC is in its 25th year of service to 2,200 older adults throughout the Verde Valley. Volunteers also provide home safety checks, shop for neighbors, provide business help, patient scribe, and pet assistance. Volunteers are also needed for VVCC’s Silver Linings Thrift Shop in Uptown Sedona.

For more information contact Operations & Mobility Manager Kim Meller at (928) 204-1238 or email: kimmeller@vvcaregivers.org. You may also visit our website at: www.vvcaregivers.org for a full list of volunteer opportunities. You decide when and how often you can volunteer.

Free Spanish Class at the Library

Join Yavapai College Spanish instructor Jared Reynolds for an informal and personalized approach to learning Spanish. This free class is open to both beginning and advanced Spanish students. English as a second language learners (ESL) are encouraged to attend.

The class takes place at the Cottonwood Public Library on the first and third Wednesdays from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Vote Smart founder to speak on real facts

Finding truth in today’s political spin machine environment can be discouraging to the best of political junkies and can cause the majority of eligible voters to turn away from political involvement altogether.

Richard Kimball, co-founder and longtime national president of Vote Smart, will be featured in Sedona on Monday, July 17 presenting his talk, “Facts Matter,” which will offer insights on the Founding Fathers’ intent regarding an informed electorate, the trend of candidates to move people emotionally instead of intellectually, truth vs. manipulation, and how citizens can easily access accurate candidate information.

The program, which is free and open to the public, will take place July 17, 12:30-2:00PM at Yavapai College Sedona Center, 4215 Arts Village Drive.

Kimball says, “When our founding fathers cast political power out to the people, they created a form of government based on truth, transparency, on the people’s ability to know the facts and govern for themselves. They took an historic gamble, that every generation of Americans would do what was necessary to defend those basic principles of freedom. They would be sickened to see how their dream has been corrupted....When truth can no longer catch up with the lies and the selfish interests will not be set aside for the common good, they cripple our nation... This is our generation’s challenge.”

Vote Smart is an award-winning, non-partisan organization that for more than 25 years has collected information on candidates, office-holders and initiatives, and made the information available in ways that help voters make informed choices. The Voters’ Self Defense System developed by Vote Smart enables any citizen, according to Kimball, “to access abundant, accurate and relevant information about our representatives or those who wish to replace them.” Kimball quotes US News and World Report stating that “Vote Smart would make the founders weep with joy.”

The “Facts Matter” presentation will serve as the July Voter Education Program of the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley. It is co-sponsored by The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley, by local Vote Smart representatives, and by OLLI, a local volunteer adult education program of Yavapai College that offers learning groups and workshops for a nominal fee. For OLLI information go to www.yc.edu/ollisv or 928-649-4275. . For information about the July 17 program, contact Marilyn Bernhardt 204-2388 or Barbara Litrell 649-0135.

Camp Verde celebrates 26 years of Cornfest

Nothing says summer like delicious fire-roasted, buttered, sweet corn by Camp Verde’s Hauser & Hauser Farm.

Enjoy festivities for all ages and all the corn you can eat or carry out by the dozen. Cornfest starts at 3 p.m. Friday, July 14 and goes until 10 p.m. Saturday July 15.

There will be live music, corn hole tournaments with cash prizes, and great vendors at the community field, located at 75 W. Hollamon Street, next to Fort Verde State Park.

Volunteers can sign-up for a short two-hour shift online at www.campverdepromotions.org/volunteer-opportunities.

A big thank you to Camp Verde Promotions and all community volunteers for making this summer celebration possible.

For more information, contact questions@campverdepromotions.org, (928) 301-0922, or follow Camp Verde Promotions and VisitCampVerde on Facebook.

Quilt raffle to benefit homeless pets

Through July 7, the Verde Valley Humane Society is raffling a dog-themed quilt made and donated by Karen Maguire.

The quilt is approximately 53” x 45” and is on display at the shelter.

Ticket prices are $5 for two, $10 for five or $15 for 10 and can be purchased directly and securely online at verdevalleyhumane.org/fundraisers.

Or call the shelter to purchase tickets at 928-634-7387. Or visit the shelter at 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood to make a purchase.

Tickets are also available at Sedona Paint Center in W. Sedona, at 928-203-9500.

Drawing for the raffle will be held on Saturday, July 8. Paws crossed and the VVHS look forward to presenting this quilt to one lucky person.

Children’s free clinic at Spirit of Joy

Free school and sports physicals will be available at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.

Susan Albright, FNP, will be doing the physicals.

With school opening the first week in August, this service will help many students.

Call 634-4102 for more information.

Revolve clothing exchange

Revolve will be open from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 and also on Aug. 5.

Families are asked to bring gently used clothing to exchange for a new or gently used outfit. Based on availability, each child can get a top/shirt, pants/shorts, new underwear and socks every three months, and new shoes every six months.

The start of the school year is a busy time, so extra volunteers are appreciated.

Call 634-4102 for more information.

Alzheimer’s 6-week Support Group

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley will conduct a 6-week support group for individuals diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer’s or other cognitive disorder issues. The support group will meet on Wednesdays, July 12 to August 16, 10:30AM-11:30AM at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road off SR 179 in Sedona.

Alzheimer’s Association support group

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and as many as 16 million will have the disease in 2050. The Association recommends that support groups for individuals with early stage Alzheimer’s be exclusive to them and separate from their caregivers.

Topics to be discussed will include the first signs individuals noticed of a problem, the diagnosis and adjustment process, relationship changes, changing ways of communicating, and maintaining independence. The group is designed to be a sharing group focused on support; educational resource materials will be available, but day to day life and feelings, issues, concerns, observations are the main focus.

Facilitators for the program include Judith Patton and Barbara Litrell. To sign up for the program, please contact Barbara Litrell, Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley at 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Camp Verde offers July 9 bus trip to D-Backs vs. Cincinnati Reds

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s next trip to see the Diamondbacks is Sunday July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Diamondbacks are having a great season so don’t miss this game from great field level seats for only $50 for ticket and bus.

Let us drive you to the game at air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats. The trip leaves from Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 10:30 am for this afternoon game. Let us deal with traffic and parking while you relax. Come support the D-Backs as they keep up the pressure.

For best seats register by June 26. If you miss this trip or just want more, we have two other opportunities this year. Join us Saturday August 12 as we take on the World Champion Chicago Cubs or Saturday Sept. 9 finish with the San Diego Padres. Both these Saturday games leave at 2:30 pm and return time depends on the game duration.

For information contact Shawna Figy at (928) 554-0829. To register come by the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation office 395 S. Main Street.

Mental Health First Aid July 7

An eight-hour Mental Health First Aid training class is scheduled for Friday, July 7, 8AM-5PM at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road in Sedona. The program is offered by The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley and Spectrum Healthcare Group.

The training is free, open to the public, and each person receives a certificate of completion. Continuing education credit may be available to those attending the session.

The course covers first aid for developing mental health problems including depression, anxiety disorders, psychosis, and substance use disorders.

The course focuses on recognizing the signs of addiction and mental illness and the five-step action plan to assess a situation and offer assistance. The course also teaches about local resources and where to turn for help.

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to building community support for families and individuals living with mental illness through education, advocacy, and community support services. Bring your lunch. Beverages and snacks will be provided.

Class size is limited to 24. Please register early by contacting Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

PWG seeks nominations for Making a Difference Award honoring women

Professional Women’s Group of Northern Arizona announces its first Making a Difference Award and seeks nominations for accomplished women who make a difference as leaders, mentors and advocates.

The award will focus on women who volunteer their time, care for and nurture businesses, organizations, families, friends and communities.

Anyone in the community can nominate a woman to be the recipient of this award. Nominations may be submitted on PWG’s website, www.pwgaz.org/ and are due by Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.

PWG is seeking sponsors who are interested in improving their company or organization’s image, prestige and credibility by supporting the PWG Making a Difference Award.

To register as a sponsor, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746.

The Making a Difference winner will be announced at PWG’s Oct. 17 meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Online preregistration is $15 at www.pwgaz.org, including lunch. The cost is $20 at the door without lunch. The event includes networking opportunities, a 50/50 raffle and amazing door prizes.

PWG’s vision is to support, inspire and empower women to action. The purpose of the organization is to promote and enhance development and education of professional women in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

For more information, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746 or email alice.klies@pwgaz.org.

Cottonwood’s Farmers’ Market

Thursday evenings through Sept. 28, 5 pm to dark at Old Town Activity Park 187 E Pima St, Cottonwood, shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade items and more while listening to fabulous regional musicians.

For vendor information, an entertainment schedule, and more, visit: www.oldtownfarmers.org or ask at the CRC front desk. Please contact Jak at jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov regarding potential sponsorship opportunities.

Thunder Valley Rally

The City of Cottonwood & Law Tigers present Thunder Valley Rally, Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 featuring: -Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on Friday and Blue Oyster Cult with Mogollon on Saturday.

Spend the days in historic Old Town Cottonwood touring the shops, vendor villages, beer gardens and two stages. Camping and RV parking will be available onsite at The Freedom Bird Entertainment Park, at Riverfront Park.

For event updates, vendor applications, camping and Poker Run registration, visit www.thundervalleyrallyaz.com.