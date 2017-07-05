Wrong-way collision at Black Canyon City takes woman’s life

BLACK CANYON CITY – A wrong-way collision Tuesday on I-17 southbound at Black Canyon City took the life of 50-year-old Cindy Lee Meade of Phoenix.

According to a news release from Arizona Department of Public Safety, suspect Darroll Wayne Roberts, 76, of Black Canyon City, was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on a charge of DUI/Vehicular Homicide.

Around 2:36 p.m. that day, DPS troopers received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver in a red SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-17 near milepost 242.

The wrong way vehicle caused several collisions in the area as a result, stated the release.

One collision involved a motorcycle, and the rider was declared deceased on scene, said DPS.

I-17 closed southbound at milepost 244 with traffic exiting at Black Canyon City. Arizona Department of Transportation said the traffic backup was seven miles long, and drivers used alternate routes.

The roadway re-opened southbound at around 7:45 p.m.

DPS said the investigation is still in its early stages.