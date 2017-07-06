Bar owner to possibly come to non-trial agreement

CAMP VERDE – Michael James Anderson, owner of Bootleggers Beer Club, appeared in court before Judge Michael R. Bluff Monday morning for two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Anderson is pleading not guilty to the charges. Anderson’s defense attorney, Bruce Griffen, asked the court for time to come to a non-trial agreement.
“On May 10, Cottonwood Police were contacted by two victims who wished to report the owner of Bootleggers Beer Club, Mike Anderson, pulled a gun on them the previous evening while they were giving him a ride to his house due to his level of intoxication,” said Sgt. Monica Kuhlt of Cottonwood Police Department in a previous news release.
Police said during the investigation, it was discovered that Anderson allegedly consumed alcohol at his bar while working there, which is a criminal offense.
“Based on that, Department of Liquor Licenses & Control (D.L.L.C) was asked to assist in the investigation,” stated the release.
Anderson will appear in court again on Aug. 14.
