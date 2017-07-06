Jerome, Sedona, Camp Verde make The Crazy Tourist’s list of 15 best small Arizona towns to visit

VERDE VALLEY – Thanks to freelance writers and travelers from across the globe, the folks at The Crazy Tourist have compiled a list of the 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in Arizona.

Unlike other polls and studies that recently have been published, this list looks favorably upon three Verde Valley communities: Jerome, Sedona and Camp Verde.

On Cleopatra Hill

The Crazy Tourist’s list of the 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in Arizona 1-Tombstone 2-Globe 3-Greer 4-Jerome 5-Sedona 6-Cave Creek 7-Alpine 8-Eagar 9-Camp Verde 10-Munds Park 11-Payson 12-Summerhaven 13-Williams 14-Tubac 15-Winslow

At fourth on the list, Jerome was once a mining town that in the 1920s was home to more than 10,000 people.

Nowadays, Jerome has about 444 residents – give or take. But it’s far from the ghost town it affectionately calls itself.

With plenty of restaurants and shopping, as well as Jerome State Historic Park, one of five Arizona State Parks in the Verde Valley, many a summer day – or night – as well as most weekends in Jerome are quite the tourist destination.

According to the Crazy Tourist website article titled 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in Arizona, “come enjoy the revitalized town and browse its art galleries before discussing the local art over coffee at one of the many coffee houses. Or, take a tour of the wineries and stop in for a meal at a local restaurant.”

Other Jerome activities suggested by the Crazy Tourist include walking off “whatever you eat and drink at the Jerome State Historic Park,” browsing the Jerome Historical Society Mine Museum, or visiting a “real life ghost town” at Gold King Mine and Museum.

Don’t forget to bring your camera

Believed to have been first settled more than 10,000 years ago, Sedona has been the backdrop to more than 60 Hollywood films, including 3:10 to Yuma, Angel and the Badman, and Blood on the Moon.

Says the Crazy Tourist about Sedona, fifth on its top-15 list: “Even if you are not religious, take in the majestic views from the Chapel of the Holy Cross, a church built on a 1,000 foot red rock cliff. Hike out to Cathedral Rock or check out the Red Rock Scenic Byway. You can always do an off-roading ATV tour at Red Rock Jeep Tours if you are feeling adventurous, or hike out along the West Fork Oak Creek Trail. You can head back in and unwind at Arizona Winery Tours or relax at Sedona’s New Day Spa.”

No shortage of red rocks, hiking trails, shopping and eateries in Sedona, which lies in both Coconino and Yavapai Counties.

Ah, the hiking trails. People travel from all over the world to hike the trails in both Sedona and the Village Of Oak Creek.

Don’t forget to bring a camera if you’re coming to Sedona.

‘Fun town festivals’ in Camp Verde

At number 9, Camp Verde is what some people call the Verde Valley’s best-kept secret.

At 42.5 square miles, Camp Verde was first settled in 1865. That first settlement, Fort Verde, is on the National Register of Historic Places at Fort Verde State Historic Park.

“Come to Camp Verde to learn more about Native American history and the Apache Wars, or for any of the fun town festivals,” the folks at the Crazy Tourist say.

One of those festivals, Cornfest, is July 14-15 and includes fresh corn from local farmer Hauser and Hauser Farms, as well as games, 1860s-era Vintage Base Ball, live music, arts and crafts, and plenty of history – and thanks to the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, plenty of prehistory.

Says the Crazy Tourist: “While need for the fort is now long past, what is left remains for those history lovers out there. Seeing the Fort can take you back a few hundred years (actually 150-plus years) to an exciting part of the nation’s history.”

