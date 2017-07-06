Letter: Congratulations to quilt raffle winner

Editor:

Congratulations to Doris Mintz of Prescott, who was the winner of the quilt at the Camp Verde Community Library. The quilt raffle was a fund-raising activity of Friends of Camp Verde Library. Doris and her family had visited the library recently to see the NASA exhibit, and decided to purchase raffle tickets. When picking up the quilt she said that she and her family loved seeing our wonderful new library and will look for other activities at the library that their family can attend.

Friends of Camp Verde Library continue to create new fund-raising opportunities to subsidize projects, programs, and equipment the library needs that are not covered by the library budget. In addition to special fund-raisers, the Friends rely on monies from the sale of used books in the Book Nook, memberships in the Friends of Camp Verde Library organization, and the purchase of items from the new vending machine funded by the Friends.

Thank you to all library patrons and visitors whether local, out of town, or out of state who bought raffle tickets. Your support raised almost $650. We will have another quilt raffle in the fall to coordinate with Fort Verde Days.

Jeannette Teets

President,

Friends of Camp Verde Library