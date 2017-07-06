Letter: More to story than meets the eye

Editor:

The article heading (AROUND ARIZONA, AZRep, 7/4/17) said “10-month-old girl rescued from car.” I’m very supportive of police but Tucson PD failed on this one. The baby was left in a car in the Walmart parking lot with the windows up. The TPD Sergeant said the parents “were not aware that their baby was in the back seat of the car.” In what universe am I to believe that the mother and father of a 10 month-old baby are sitting together and neither one have any idea where that child is??? The 10 month-old did not get into the car by herself. That they are from out-of-state is irrelevant. There is more to this story than meets the eye and TPD should have called the Dept. of Child Safety on the spot, arrested the couple and then do an immediate investigation. Another 15 minutes in that hot car could have been fatal. Unless the couple is mentally challenged, their story smells.

Jim Barber

Mesa, AZ