New Arrival: Addison Brinlea Romfo

Addison Brinlea Romfo was born Monday, May 29, 2017 at 11:01 a.m. at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Zachary and Summer Romfo of Cottonwood. Addison weighed 8lb 8oz and was 20.25 inches long at birth. She is the granddaughter of Daniel and Mandy Labrie of Cottonwood and Steve and Christy Romfo of Cottonwood. Six very excited uncles will be keeping a close eye on this cutie!
