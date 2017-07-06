Obituary: Jane K. Wess

Jane K. Wess, 91, of Johnstown, PA passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at the Austin House Assisted Living Facility in Cottonwood, AZ.

Jane was born in Johnstown PA on July 9, 1925. She was married to Robert W. Wess who preceded her in death.



She lived a happy 25 years in Terre Haute, IN with her soul mate Mickey Stetina who also preceded her in death. Some of Janes happiest years were spent managing a Hallmark store in Terre Haute. She had a passion for cooking, entertaining, gardening and loved spending time with her friends and family.

Jane is survived by her sister, Mary Mishler of Johnstown, Pa; her brother Nicholas of Bethlehem, PA; her daughter, E.J. of Camp Verde, AZ; Grandson Brad (Michelle) Leverton of Las Vegas, NV; grandson Rob (Lisa) of Phoenix, AZ; and two great granddaughters Jana and Summer.

Arrangements are being handled by Bueler’s Funeral Home, Camp Verde, AZ Funeral Home. Services will be private.