Rimrock man faces prison for probation violation

CAMP VERDE – Devon Lee Shepard appeared in court before Judge Michael R. Bluff Monday for violation of his probation.
In January, Shepard had been sentenced to three years of probation and 360 hours of community service.
The 22-year-old Rimrock man was arrested in June 2016 after allegedly threatening sheriff’s deputies with a knife, according to a news release.
In Oct. 2016, Shepard pleaded guilty to charges of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Shepard faces up to three and half years in prison. Two of his violation sentences will run concurrently.
