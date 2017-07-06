Two Old Towne Gals

On Wednesday, June 21, 2017 the Red Hat Ladies, “Old Towne Gals of Cottonwood” got together at the Grasshopper Grill in Cornville to celebrate the birthdays of Shirley Wright and Joanne Hale.
“We were honored to have two very special guests: Margaret Burns (age 107) and Payton Furry (age 7). Not often will you have two beautiful ladies with an age difference of 100 years at the same table. There were 22 attendees at this grand event,” said Marilyn Ask, Queen Mum of the Old Towne Gals.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.