Camp Verde Little League drops opener

Camp Verde Little League lost their opening game of the District 10 Juniors tournament in heartbreaking fashion.

District 10 Little League All-Stars Minors baseball Cureton Park, Williams Prescott 23, Camp Verde 2 Prescott 24, Verde Valley 1 Verde Valley 13, Wickenburg 3 Williams 21, Camp Verde 6 Verde Valley 16, Williams 13 Prescott Valley 10, Verde Valley 8 Minors softball Sunset Park, Wickenburg Prescott Valley 26, Verde Valley 12 Verde Valley 18, Wickenburg 2 Verde Valley 19, Prescott Valley 4 Williams 13, Verde Valley 6 9/10/11 baseball Mountain Valley Park, Prescott Valley Prescott 8, Verde Valley 3 Bagdad 21, Camp Verde 2 Prescott Valley 16, Camp Verde 5 Verde Valley 10, Chino Valley 5 Verde Valley 9, Prescott Valley 2 Prescott 6, Verde Valley 1 Majors baseball Bill Valley Park, Prescott June 28 Wickenburg 8, Camp Verde 7 Prescott 18, Verde Valley 1 Verde Valley 10, Chino Valley 0 Prescott Valley 16, Camp Verde 9 Verde Valley 14, Wickenburg 11 Prescott Valley vs. Verde Valley Majors softball Sunset Park, Wickenburg Verde Valley 26, Camp Verde 4 Verde Valley 20, Wickenburg 0 Williams 24, Camp Verde 10 Bagdad 12, Verde Valley 2 Verde Valley 2, Williams 1 Bagdad 3, Verde Valley 1 Juniors baseball Camp Verde High School Wickenburg 17, Camp Verde 16 Verde Valley 12, Chino Valley 4 July 9 Verde Valley vs. TBD 8 p.m.

Wickenburg rallied to beat Camp Verde 17-16 on Thursday at Camp Verde High School with a walk off. Wickenburg shocked the home crowd with six runs in the last half inning.

Camp Verde went up 6-0 in the top of the first inning. Then Wickenburg eventually took the lead 8-6.

Camp Verde tied it up at 8-8 before taking a 10-8 lead. The Wickenburg took the lead back at 11-10 before CVLL rallied and took a 16-11 lead.

The lost dropped Camp Verde into the loser’s bracket. They faced Chino Valley on Saturday night but results were not available at press time.