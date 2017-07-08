Obituary: Randall Alvin Burris III

Randall Alvin Burris III, 61, of Cottonwood, AZ, passed away on July 3, 2017.

He was born July 31, 1955 at Luke Air Force Base, Glendale, AZ.

He is survived by his children: Dawn Dunmire (Nick), Jake Burris (Chrissy) and Josh Williams (Stacy), 7 grandchildren, his brother Andy Burris, sisters Lisa Burris, Theresa Bright (Ken), Michelle Burris, 3 nephews and 1 niece.

He was a renowned mechanic who loved wood working, leather work, hunting, fishing and of course dancing. He was talented at everything and could do anything. He had a nickname for everyone and we will miss him dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 15, 2017 at 6PM at the Elks Lodge, 100 N. Broadway, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.

Bring your stories, pictures (if you have them) and your dance shoes.