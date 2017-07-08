‘Roadwork ahead’ at Beaver Creek?

RIMROCK – This year’s theme at Beaver Creek School District is “roadwork ahead,” according to Superintendent Karin Ward.

“That’s for every one of us,” said Ward, also the school’s business manager. “That speaks of the growth mindset.”

At Beaver Creek School District, growth is apparently a matter of subtraction – at least at the top.

Monday, members of the Beaver Creek School District’s governing board will gather an hour before their regularly scheduled monthly meeting to discuss Ward’s suggestion last month that she go part-time to help make up for some of the $300,000 she says needs to be freed up for the new school year.

“Our focus is on instruction,” said Ward, who is also the district’s business manager. “I have a great team of ladies here in the office. Katrina [Sacco] can focus on being our principal.

Explaining to the Beaver Creek school board last month her idea for fiscal year 2017-2018, Ward told the board that just because she may be on campus only “two or three days a week” doesn’t mean she would not be available to the school – or to the district.

“Karin and I have a great relationship,” said Sacco, the school’s first-year principal. “Karin said she would be available to me at any time.”

With a focus to “strengthen the instructional needs of both faculty and students,” Ward said that even in a part-time role, she will focus on “the things I need to do to prepare for the levels of leadership in the future.”

In a behind-the-scenes role, both on campus and from home, Ward said she plans to “just be doing them at home while I’m doing my laundry and putting dinner on the table.”

“I’m still available, 24/7,” she said.

“A lot of people don’t realize the background work a district has to do so its school can focus on children,” Ward said. “Payroll, accounts payable, budget, grants management, reconciling all of our funds. Anything that is district related, I will handle that in the background, so Katrina can handle instruction.”

At 5 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School District governing board will go into executive session to revise Ward’s contract for fiscal year 2017-2018. At 6 p.m., the board will go back into regular session where it will hold a public hearing, then will likely approve the fiscal year 2017-2018 budget.

The Beaver Creek School District governing board will meet in its governing board room on campus, located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

A copy of the July 10 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the 5 p.m. executive session at http://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board.

