‘Tightening up’ at Camp Verde Unified

CAMP VERDE – Despite what he calls a “tight budget,” Camp Verde Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Dennis Goodwin says that the budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 is an effort to “do things to take care of our people.”

“But the state cut our capital again,” says Dr. Goodwin. “When our elected officials tell us they’re giving us so much money for education, but they’re cutting us. We have to cut back on our capital to give teachers the 1.06-percent pay increase.”

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board will hold a public hearing to give people one last chance to ask questions or express their concerns about the budget, as well as a proposed wage increase for the district’s teachers.

Following the hearing, the board is expected to approve the district’s budget.

With an approximate $260,000 in the black for the new fiscal year, the district’s director of business services Steve Hicks projects about $9.35 million combined for the general budget limit and unrestricted capital budget limit.

One month ago, the district’s governing board voted 4-to-0 to approve the proposed fiscal year 2017-2018 budget. Though it’s rare that a school board actually rejects a final budget, Dr. Goodwin says he is pleased that the district has been able to successfully handle “a lot of fixes with issues that had been lingering for a few years.”

A copy of the school district’s proposed budget can be found at the Arizona Department of Education website at: http://www.ade.az.gov/schoolfinance/Forms/Budgets/ProposedBudget/EntitySelection.aspx.

The proposed budget can also be found at the district’s website, http://campverdeschools.org.

Just prior to deciding whether to approve the budget, the Camp Verde school board will decide whether to approve the inclusion of the 1.06-percent teacher wage increase into the fiscal year 2017-2018 budget.

During Tuesday’s meeting the Camp Verde school board will also discuss both an Intergovernmental Agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding with Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education for fiscal year 2017-2018.

The July 11 public hearing on budget adoption, as well as the board’s monthly meeting will be held in the multi-use complex library at Camp Verde Unified School District, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.