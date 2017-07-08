Valley Academy board could approve revised agreements Monday

COTTONWOOD – Monday, Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education could approve updated/revised Intergovernmental Agreements with Camp Verde Unified, Mingus Union and Sedona-Oak Creek school districts, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding with Camp Verde Unified School District.

The original agreements, which according to Mingus Union’s then-Interim Superintendent Jack Keegan, was jointly negotiated between V’ACTE and the three school districts, called for a 70-percent disbursement of V’ACTE funding on direct classroom spending for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

But the V’ACTE board rejected the IGAs, according to Mingus Union Business Manager Kirk Waddle, “even though two of their board members were in the meeting where they agreed to terms.”

Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education will meet at 4 p.m. July 10 at 830 S. Main St., Suite 2-G in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agenda will be posted within 24 hours of the scheduled meeting. Call 928-634-7131 for more information.