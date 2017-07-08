What's Happening: July 9, 2017

Skip over to Contra Dance

Skip on over to the Cottonwood Elementary School gymnasium for the Cottonwood Contra Dance on Saturday, July 15th. The gymnasium is in the back of the school complex at 301 N. Willard St. Michael Barraclough will teach and call the dances to the tunes of Just Desserts, Flagstaff’s open house band. Don’t miss the lesson at 6:30 and then dance until 10pm. Wear comfortable clothes; no partner is necessary. If you can walk, you can contra. Bring a snack to share if possible. Donation is $10 per dancer, $7 for students. For more information call 928-634-0486 or email sandy@ringsforever.com.

‘FastTrack’ computer class scheduled for July 19, 26

“FastTrack” is a new two-session computer class on basics and internet access. This focused, “lite” version of the popular six-week VVCC Adult Beginners Class offers hands-on instruction with Windows 10 laptops. The class is held Wednesday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 19 and 26 at the Clemenceau building in Cottonwood.

Seating is limited; cost is $20. Call the Verde Valley Computer Club at 928-634-7889 to register.

Cornfest needs volunteers

There will be lots of vendors, good food and above all, good roasted corn. Camp Verde Promotions has continued a tradition in this town that in now in its 26th year. People from all over Arizona come to taste this delicious sweet roasted corn. There will also be fresh corn by the dozen to take home.

Cornfest will take place as usual on the soccer field on July 14-15. Since we draw so many people on Saturday we will run a shuttle from Bashas’ parking lot to the field and back. The shuttle will run from noon to 8 p.m. driven by our local volunteers.

We will have an Arts & Crafts show in the gym with lots of local crafters. There will be a Cornhole competition on the field both Friday and Saturday night, games for the kids Saturday afternoon, and live music both Friday and Saturday. A first for us will be a Slip-N-Slide on Saturday. $5 will buy a wristband for all day rides.

It takes a lot of people to put this “show” on and we have to depend on volunteers to help. We still need about 25 more volunteers. Please log in to campverdepromotions.org, click on get involved, and then click on volunteers. Sign up. All we are asking is a two-hour shift. If you do not have a computer but wish to volunteer please call 928-301-0922. We are looking forward to a great festival, come join us!

Verde Thumbs Gardeners to meet July 11

Join us on July 11 to learn about the many insects that are staging sneak attacks on your veggies and entire garden. How do we keep these insects under control and maintain an organic garden? We’ll learn about predators—both good and bad. What does the weather have to do with the appearance of different insects throughout the summer? There will be lots of summer gardening questions and answers for both new and experienced gardeners. Join us at 6 pm at Pine Shadows Clubhouse, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood. Questions? Call Janice Montgomery 634-7172.

YCESA offering Hearing Screening Certification

The Certification class will be offered at the beautiful new Camp Verde Library and be led by our resident Nurse, Jenn Miller. Sign up today! Class is limited to 20 participants.

https://form.jotformpro.com/71776336080964

Yavapai County Education Service Agency

Support Services

2017 Hearing Screener training for new and renewal Certification

August 4th, 2017

9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Training will take place at the (new) Camp Verde Library - Copper Room

130 Black Bridge Road

Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Romen Buffalo & the Loyal Order to rock at the next Clarkdale Concert in the Park

On Saturday, July 15th, Clarkdale Community Services is proud to present Romen Buffalo & the Loyal Order. They will perform 7-9 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo. This concert is FREE to the public.

Hailing from the Sonoran Desert, ROMEN BUFFALO & THE LOYAL ORDER is from Phoenix, AZ. The pack consists of “Romen Buffalo” on guitar and vocals, “Paddy Bison” pickin’ on banjo and guitar, “Scotty Steer” jamming on dobro, and “Smokey Joe the Bull” keeping the bottom end on upright bass. Collectively they are four bovines that enjoy playing stringed instruments and combining their talents to collaborate on roots-based music. Some may think it odd to see musically inclined Buffalos in the southwest desert but to the people (aka “The Herd”) who have experienced a show they tend to believe. Their music is a mix of bluegrass, folk, and Americana – making The Herd tap their toes, kick up their heels and/or dance. The bovine’s influences include Bill Monroe, Flat & Scruggs, Hank Williams, Tony Rice, J.D. Crowe, Bella Fleck, Steve Earle, Elvis Costello, Grateful Dead, and the Allman Brothers. Currently, they are performing shows in and around AZ.

Visit their website: romenbuffalo.com for the latest information.

The park is located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street, between 10th and 11th Street. There is a 50/50 raffle which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park. Remember to bring your own seating and that alcohol is not permitted in the park.

Vending spaces are available and can be arranged by contacting Community Services at (928) 639-2460. For more information please visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/concerts_in_the_park.htm or contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928)639-2460; email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov. For up to the minute updates on the status of scheduled concerts visit the Clarkdale Parks & Recreation/Clark Memorial Library Facebook page or call the Concert Hotline: (928)639-2492.

St. Lucia Missionary Shares His Experience at Peace Lutheran

Sunday, July 9, Pastor Tom Spiegelberg, missionary in St. Lucia, will speak at the 9:00 AM service, and then share his St. Lucia experiences at 10:30 AM in Peace’s fellowship hall. The public is welcome to attend both events, as well as the pot luck being served at 11:30 AM. Peace Lutheran is located at 1450 E Fir Street in Cottonwood.

For more information call Pastor Rutschow at 928-634-8727 or 928-634-0630

Blood Drive at Rainbow Acres

There is a Short Supply of Life Saving Blood. Please give blood and help save lives!

Please donate from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15th, 2017 in the Palmer Community Center at Rainbow Acres. The public is welcome and encouraged to participate. After you donate, you can relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of our ranch. Sample our fresh-baked cookies, coffee and juice.

To save time and make it easy on yourself, reserve your appointment by contacting United Blood Services at www.bloodhero.com and entering “Rainbow Acres” as the sponsor code. You may also just drop in and fill out the necessary forms when you get there.

Rainbow Acres is a 50-acre ranch-style community that provides loving homes and lives of purpose for adults with developmental disabilities. You will find it just two miles from I-17, off Middle Verde Road at 2120 W. Reservation Loop Road in Camp Verde. Give the gift of life at Rainbow Acres on July 15th. Call 928-567-5231 for additional information. Visit: www.RainbowAcres.com

Local Musicians do Music in the Stacks

Camp Verde Community Library: Camp Verde Community Library announces the next Music in the Stacks, a free monthly concert series on Thursday, July 13th at 5:30 pm in the library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 5-7 different performers during the show with a rotating variety each month.

July’s concert features the following musicians: Jo Berger, Gregg Gould, Tim Young, Mike McReynolds, and Gary Simpkins. This concert will be in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room on Thursday, July 13th at 5:30 pm and will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other program at the library, call 928-554-8391.

What are Sunspots and Why do We Care?

First, view sunspots then, learn how sunspot cycles influence climate

Camp Verde Community Library, July 10, 2017: Monday, July 10 starting at 4:30p join Astronomers of the Verde Valley on the Library balcony to view the activity on the sun’s surface. Then take a seat in the Terracotta Room for a presentation from Dr. Jeffrey Hall, Director of Lowell Observatory

The Astronomers of the Verde Valley are well-known in Camp Verde for their star-gazing and dark sky programs, but what about looking at the sun? Did you know that they also have special sun-viewing telescopes that allow people to see activity happening on the sun’s surface? Come and look for yourself on Monday, July 10 at 4:30p. Then, cool off inside the library and give your attention to Dr. Hall as he makes a connection between solar activity and our planet’s climate.

Dr. Jeffrey Hall has served as Director of Lowell Observatory since June 2010. He is part of the team working on Lowell’s Solar Stellar Spectrograph project, a long-term project monitoring solar and stellar activity cycles. The project aims to lend an astronomical perspective to solar influences on terrestrial climate.

This program is part of the Library’s Discover NASA exhibition. Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space, a traveling exhibit for libraries, is part of the STAR Library Education Network (STAR_Net) led by the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute. Discover NASA is supported through a grant from NASA.

To learn more about this or any other program at the Library visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Free Spanish Class at the Library

Join Yavapai College Spanish instructor Jared Reynolds for an informal and personalized approach to learning Spanish. This free class is open to both beginning and advanced Spanish students. English as a second language learners (ESL) are encouraged to attend. The class takes place at the Cottonwood Public Library on the first and third Wednesdays from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Learn about helping older adults in your community

Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition invites you to learn how you can become a volunteer and make a difference in the lives of older adults in need.

Please stop by VVCC’s information table 9 to 11 a.m. on July 10 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th St. Volunteers are especially needed to drive older adults to medical appointments and grocery shopping, install Guardian Angel medical alert units, make friendly visits, provide respite assistance, handy person help, and more.



VVCC is in its 25th year of service to 2,200 older adults throughout the Verde Valley. Volunteers also provide home safety checks, shop for neighbors, provide business help, patient scribe, and pet assistance. Volunteers are also needed for VVCC’s Silver Linings Thrift Shop in Uptown Sedona.

For more information contact Operations & Mobility Manager Kim Meller at (928) 204-1238 or email: kimmeller@vvcaregivers.org. You may also visit our website at: www.vvcaregivers.org for a full list of volunteer opportunities. You decide when and how often you can volunteer.

Vote Smart founder to speak on real facts

Finding truth in today’s political spin machine environment can be discouraging to the best of political junkies and can cause the majority of eligible voters to turn away from political involvement altogether.

Richard Kimball, co-founder and longtime national president of Vote Smart, will be featured in Sedona on Monday, July 17 presenting his talk, “Facts Matter,” which will offer insights on the Founding Fathers’ intent regarding an informed electorate, the trend of candidates to move people emotionally instead of intellectually, truth vs. manipulation, and how citizens can easily access accurate candidate information.

The program, which is free and open to the public, will take place July 17, 12:30-2:00PM at Yavapai College Sedona Center, 4215 Arts Village Drive.

Kimball says, “When our founding fathers cast political power out to the people, they created a form of government based on truth, transparency, on the people’s ability to know the facts and govern for themselves. They took an historic gamble, that every generation of Americans would do what was necessary to defend those basic principles of freedom. They would be sickened to see how their dream has been corrupted....When truth can no longer catch up with the lies and the selfish interests will not be set aside for the common good, they cripple our nation... This is our generation’s challenge.”

Vote Smart is an award-winning, non-partisan organization that for more than 25 years has collected information on candidates, office-holders and initiatives, and made the information available in ways that help voters make informed choices. The Voters’ Self Defense System developed by Vote Smart enables any citizen, according to Kimball, “to access abundant, accurate and relevant information about our representatives or those who wish to replace them.” Kimball quotes US News and World Report stating that “Vote Smart would make the founders weep with joy.”

The “Facts Matter” presentation will serve as the July Voter Education Program of the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley. It is co-sponsored by The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley, by local Vote Smart representatives, and by OLLI, a local volunteer adult education program of Yavapai College that offers learning groups and workshops for a nominal fee. For OLLI information go to www.yc.edu/ollisv or 928-649-4275. . For information about the July 17 program, contact Marilyn Bernhardt 204-2388 or Barbara Litrell 649-0135.

Camp Verde celebrates 26 years of Cornfest

Nothing says summer like delicious fire-roasted, buttered, sweet corn by Camp Verde’s Hauser & Hauser Farm.

Enjoy festivities for all ages and all the corn you can eat or carry out by the dozen. Cornfest starts at 3 p.m. Friday, July 14 and goes until 10 p.m. Saturday July 15.

There will be live music, corn hole tournaments with cash prizes, and great vendors at the community field, located at 75 W. Hollamon Street, next to Fort Verde State Park.

Volunteers can sign-up for a short two-hour shift online at www.campverdepromotions.org/volunteer-opportunities.

A big thank you to Camp Verde Promotions and all community volunteers for making this summer celebration possible.

For more information, contact questions@campverdepromotions.org, (928) 301-0922, or follow Camp Verde Promotions and VisitCampVerde on Facebook.

Children’s free clinic at Sprit of Joy

Free school and sports physicals will be available at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.

Susan Albright, FNP, will be doing the physicals.

With school opening the first week in August, this service will help many students.

Call 634-4102 for more information.

Revolve clothing exchange

Revolve will be open from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 and also on Aug. 5.

Families are asked to bring gently used clothing to exchange for a new or gently used outfit. Based on availability, each child can get a top/shirt, pants/shorts, new underwear and socks every three months, and new shoes every six months.

The start of the school year is a busy time, so extra volunteers are appreciated.

Call 634-4102 for more information.

Alzheimer’s 6-week Support Group

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley will conduct a 6-week support group for individuals diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer’s or other cognitive disorder issues. The support group will meet on Wednesdays, July 12 to August 16, 10:30AM-11:30AM at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road off SR 179 in Sedona.

Alzheimer’s Association support group

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and as many as 16 million will have the disease in 2050. The Association recommends that support groups for individuals with early stage Alzheimer’s be exclusive to them and separate from their caregivers.

Topics to be discussed will include the first signs individuals noticed of a problem, the diagnosis and adjustment process, relationship changes, changing ways of communicating, and maintaining independence. The group is designed to be a sharing group focused on support; educational resource materials will be available, but day to day life and feelings, issues, concerns, observations are the main focus.

Facilitators for the program include Judith Patton and Barbara Litrell. To sign up for the program, please contact Barbara Litrell, Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley at 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Camp Verde offers July 9 bus trip to D-Backs vs. Cincinnati Reds

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s next trip to see the Diamondbacks is Sunday July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Diamondbacks are having a great season so don’t miss this game from great field level seats for only $50 for ticket and bus.

Let us drive you to the game at air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats. The trip leaves from Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 10:30 am for this afternoon game. Let us deal with traffic and parking while you relax. Come support the D-Backs as they keep up the pressure.

For best seats register by June 26. If you miss this trip or just want more, we have two other opportunities this year. Join us Saturday August 12 as we take on the World Champion Chicago Cubs or Saturday Sept. 9 finish with the San Diego Padres. Both these Saturday games leave at 2:30 pm and return time depends on the game duration.

For information contact Shawna Figy at (928) 554-0829. To register come by the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation office 395 S. Main Street.

PWG seeks nominations for Making a Difference Award honoring women

Professional Women’s Group of Northern Arizona announces its first Making a Difference Award and seeks nominations for accomplished women who make a difference as leaders, mentors and advocates.

The award will focus on women who volunteer their time, care for and nurture businesses, organizations, families, friends and communities.

Anyone in the community can nominate a woman to be the recipient of this award. Nominations may be submitted on PWG’s website, www.pwgaz.org/ and are due by Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.

PWG is seeking sponsors who are interested in improving their company or organization’s image, prestige and credibility by supporting the PWG Making a Difference Award.

To register as a sponsor, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746.

The Making a Difference winner will be announced at PWG’s Oct. 17 meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Online preregistration is $15 at www.pwgaz.org, including lunch. The cost is $20 at the door without lunch. The event includes networking opportunities, a 50/50 raffle and amazing door prizes.

PWG’s vision is to support, inspire and empower women to action. The purpose of the organization is to promote and enhance development and education of professional women in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

For more information, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746 or email alice.klies@pwgaz.org.

Cottonwood’s Farmers’ Market

Thursday evenings through Sept. 28, 5 pm to dark at Old Town Activity Park 187 E Pima St, Cottonwood, shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade items and more while listening to fabulous regional musicians.

For vendor information, an entertainment schedule, and more, visit: www.oldtownfarmers.org or ask at the CRC front desk. Please contact Jak at jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov regarding potential sponsorship opportunities.

Thunder Valley Rally

The City of Cottonwood & Law Tigers present Thunder Valley Rally, Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 featuring: -Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on Friday and Blue Oyster Cult with Mogollon on Saturday.

Spend the days in historic Old Town Cottonwood touring the shops, vendor villages, beer gardens and two stages. Camping and RV parking will be available onsite at The Freedom Bird Entertainment Park, at Riverfront Park.

The $10 Weekend Bike Passes include street parking and concert entries. The $10 Weekend Concert Pass for those without a motorcycle.

For event updates, vendor applications, camping and Poker Run registration, visit www.thundervalleyrallyaz.com.

Cornfest Time means time for volunteers

The annual Cornfest is scheduled for July 14-15. And Camp Verde Promotions is looking for lots of volunteers.

Volunteers will work two-hour shifts because of the heat, so we need lots of brave people, says Bobbie Tennant of Camp Verde Promotions. Volunteer sheets are available online at campverdepromotions.org.

Sign up for whatever you would like to do and the time you would like to work.

Both Friday and Saturday schedules are there, so please sign up for whatever shifts are available.

Camp Verde Promotions appreciate anything you can do. If you cannot sign up online, please call 928-301-0922 or 928-592-9137 and we will be happy to fill in your slot.

Youth artists wanted for 2018 annual pass cover contest

Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments would like to invite young artists to get creative in our parks. Continuing through August 4, we will be holding an art contest for children ages 12 and under.

Young visitors can pick up art supplies at the front desk of the visitor center.

What you find in our park and draw is up to you! Once you have completed your drawing, turn it back into the visitor center for a chance to be featured on our 2018 park specific annual pass! Please limit entries to 1 drawing per child.

At the end of the contest period, a panel of park ranger judges will select 10 finalists.

The 10 images will then be displayed in our visitor centers on August 25 and the public will vote for their favorite piece of art.

The winning image will be featured on the Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot 2018 annual pass! The winning artist will receive a free annual pass to Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot and a prize pack full of goodies from the Western National Parks Association Bookstore.

We will also have prize packs for images that receive the “Ranger’s Choice” and “Superintendent’s Choice” awards. The 10 finalists will have their art on display in our visitor centers for all of 2018.

Montezuma Castle is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Road in Camp Verde.

For more information, call 928-567-3322 x 0, or visit www.nps.gov/moca.

Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.

For more information, call 928-634-5564, or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @TuzigootNPS.

Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair looking for new participants

The Sedona Heritage Museum wants artisans and crafters to know that registration for their Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair will soon be available.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Museum, the show focuses on local and regional artists and craftspeople, and only original handmade items are allowed. Artists and crafters are encouraged to personally interact with shoppers and tell how they make their pieces, where they find their unusual materials or what inspires them.

If you would like to receive registration information, please contact Janeen or Nicole at 9282827038 or info@sedonamuseum.org. The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Rd. in Uptown Sedona, Arizona.

Reservations now accepted for Historic Clear Creek Church

The Camp Verde Historical Society is accepting reservations for use of the Historic Clear Creek Church.

The church is an ideal venue for weddings, memorials and family gatherings. Construction of the church began in 1898 with limestone quarried from the nearby White Hills.

The structure was finished and dedicated in 1903. It was the only church in the Verde Valley at that time.

Information and applications for the use of the church can be obtained at the Camp Verde Historical Society Museum/Visitor’s Center located in Historic Downtown Camp Verde, 435 S. Main Street, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or call 928-567-9560 during business hours.

Seeking volunteers for Mounted Unit Search and Rescue

The Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team’s (YCSRT) Mounted Unit is looking for experienced equestrians who own a trailer and well-trained horse.

Applicants will undergo background checks and attend the Basic Search and Rescue Academy. The Mounted unit holds monthly meetings and/or trainings which include beginner through advanced GPS use, map reading, first aid, wilderness survival, tracking and many other facets of search and rescue.

For more information please go on line to YCSRT.org or contact Craig Stevens, Mounted Unit manager at (928) 300-2723 or by email craigstevens224@gmail.com

Music workshops provided by Verde Valley Voices

On Tuesdays, the Verde Valley Voices will present a series of workshops designed to keep you musically happy.

These workshop are open to everyone (you don’t even have to sing) and will meet at the Cottonwood Village (201 E Mingus Ave.) auditorium Tuesday evenings from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

The workshops are designed for teenagers and adults with or without musical experience. From understanding what you see on the page to a fun jaunt through some gospel and jazz greats, it’s all about spicing up this summer with some great musical experiences. “I’m excited about these classes.” Joy Simons, the director of the Voices, has been instrumental in the formation of this schedule. “We’ve got something for everyone who even has a passing interest in music. If you enjoy the “back story” of the music you sing or listen to, this is the place for you.”

July 11 - History of the Messiah/History of Gospel

The making of Handel’s Messiah was a rocky road. Discover the back story of one of the world’s most beloved and performed works. Then take a journey through the roots of one of America’s most popular musical types. There is more variety in gospel music than most people know!

July 18 - Music Boot Camp - Phonetics

Vowels, consonants. . .What’s the secret combinations and sounds that make singing successful? You’ll be surprised at the answers. Experience singing in a new and better way!

July 25 - Music Boot Camp - Reading the book

Learn what those odd words and signs mean on the music and how to find out where you are. It sounds elementary, but the insights will give even an experienced chorister something new.

August 1 - Clubin’ with some jazz greats

Ragtime, Big Bands, Be-bop, Cool Jazz, “Scramblin’ them eggs”. . . you never know where jazz is going to take you. Its roots stretch across America and have grown into a musical form unlike any other in the world. Come discover what you never knew about the music and musicians of jazz.

Join us Tuesday nights in the Cottonwood Village auditorium at 6:30. All supplies and handouts are free. $5 donations are welcome.

For more information visit verdevalleyvoices.org.

Clarkdale’s Concerts in the Park

Clarkdale Community Services is pleased to announce the 2017 Concerts in the Park series. Clarkdale Community Services annually hosts a series of concerts in the Clarkdale Town Park which run throughout the summer months. These concerts are performed from the Town Park gazebo on Saturday evenings and are FREE to the public. This year nine concerts are offered representing a wide variety of genres.

Clarkdale’s 2017 Concerts in the Park Series:

July 15th, 7-9 pm, Romen Buffalo & The Loyal Order

July 29th, 7-9 pm, Missouri Opry Country Legends

August 12th, 7-9 pm, Come Back Buddy

August 26th, 7-9 pm, Shri Blues Band

September 9th, 7-9 pm, Matchbox Twenty Too

The Town has implemented a concert hotline that you can call to hear a recorded message providing the most up to date information including who is scheduled to perform or if the concert has been delayed or cancelled due to weather conditions. The Concert Hotline is 928-639-2492. Also, updates are posted on the Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Facebook page: Clarkdale Parks & Recreation/Clark Memorial Library.

The park is located in the center of the town’s historic district, 1001 Main Street, between 10th and 11th Streets. There is a 50/50 raffle which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park. Vendor spaces are available.



For more information please visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/concerts_in_the_park.htm or contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2490 or email: dawn.norman@clarkdale.az.gov.

Sign up begins for Night Photography Classes

The Arizona Natural History Association is featuring an evening of night photography classes with Bob Shuman. Learn how to take stunning landscape photos of the Milky Way over Sedona’s Red Rocks! Class dates are as follows: Saturday, July 29; Tuesday, August 22. All Classes are $40 and start at 7pm. For more information contact Arizona Natural History Association at 928-203-2922.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at the Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Montezuma Well needs volunteers for traditional use garden

Montezuma Well has reestablished their traditional use garden and is looking for a few regular volunteers to help keep it maintained on a weekly basis. Volunteer opportunities are not limited to individuals. Groups are also encouraged to participate. Getting your hands dirty with fellow co-workers is a great team building exercise. Educational programs will be offered to school and scout groups interested in assisting as well.

To learn more about the program, contact Volunteer Coordinator Krystina Isaac at (928) 567-3322x223 or email her at Krystina_Isaac@nps.gov.

Montezuma Well is a free site to visit every day from 8 am to 5 pm, with the exception of Christmas Day, when the site is closed. The garden and picnic area close at 4 pm.

Over 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities. Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W. Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For further information, call 928-634-5564, visit www.nps.gov/tuzi or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.