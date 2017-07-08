Yavapai County prosecutors win three state awards

YAVAPAI COUNTY – Three prosecutors in the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office won prestigious statewide recognition at the annual Arizona prosecutors conference, held in Phoenix last week.

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk noted her pride in the awards stating, “These three prosecutors are a wonderful credit to our profession statewide. They exemplify the integrity and passion for justice of everyone in our office and are part of an incredible team of outstanding prosecutors.”

Dennis McGrane, the Chief Deputy in the Office, was recognized with the 2017 Outstanding Appellate Prosecutor Award. McGrane has worked in the office over 22 years. In addition to his many demanding duties, he manages the office’s appeals and has 13 published opinions of statewide significance.

Deputy Yavapai County Attorney Amy Drew was awarded the 2017 Outstanding Juvenile Prosecutor Award. Drew began her career as a law enforcement officer before attending law school and joined the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office in 2013. She has a special passion for working with juvenile offenders.

Lewis Citrenbaum won the 2017 Outstanding Misdemeanor Prosecutor Award. Lewis Citrenbaum exemplifies the work ethic and dedication required to be a successful prosecutor; he is both tenacious in his pursuit of justice and compassionate to everyone in the system.

In May, several other Deputy Yavapai County Attorneys were recognized for their outstanding legal skills and exceptional service to Yavapai County.

The prosecutors recognized are Joshua Fisher, 2017 Outstanding Felony Prosecutor for Yavapai County; LaTanya Gabaldon, 2017 Yavapai County Rising Star; and Susan Eazer, 2017 Excellence in Victim Advocacy Award.

Polk noted, “Yavapai County is fortunate to have so many outstanding women and men, such as these, who commit their careers to community safety and making our county a great place to live. I am grateful for their dedication and the hard work they do day in and day out.”