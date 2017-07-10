Cornfest: Camp Verde celebrates 26 years with music, games, food, fun

CAMP VERDE – With a moniker like Cornfest, the focus of the Town’s 26-year summer spectacular is pretty obvious.

Drive north on Montezuma Castle Highway from the downtown ‘Y’ and about one mile up on the left, there it is … sweet, succulent, delicious corn, thanks to Hauser and Hauser Farm.

The weekend of July 14-15, hundreds of dozens of corn ears will first be bathed in a tub of water, roasted, then shucked and finally dipped in butter before they are served to corn lovers from both near and far.

If You Go ... What: Cornfest Where: Community Center, downtown Soccer Field, Ramada at Main Street and Hollamon Street, Fort Verde State Historic Park, and other locations: downtown Camp Verde When: Friday, July 14 from 3 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. How Much: Admission is free Contact: 928-301-0922

It’s a big part of Camp Verde’s past and present, corn farming. So much so that Hauser and Hauser Farm sells corn by the ear at the farm’s roadside stand, just south of Camp Verde schools.

But Cornfest isn’t only about corn. From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 14 and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 15, a cornucopia of corn-related festivities will take place in downtown Camp Verde, as well as a weekend craft fair in the community center gymnasium, vendors selling their wares, plenty of food to eat and to drink, plenty of beer to wash it down at the beer garden – and plenty of live music both days.

Plenty to see – and plenty to do

Starting backwards on the above mentioned list, there will be live music this weekend on the main stage, including Dave Rice, Sweet Baby Ray, Steve Estes, and Cheap Sunglasses.

From 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, Corny’s Corn Hole Competition will take place on the soccer field. Just like horseshoes, except that there’s no pit, no stake and no horseshoes.

Toss corn bags into holes cut out of a board, three points for going in the hole, one point for the bag settling in on the board.

Need a break from the stiff competition? Then go to the community center gym from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday for the craft fair. Lots of different arts and crafts, thanks to locals who knit, crochet, sew, carve, make jewelry, make jelly, even write books.

Batter up

Lots going on at Fort Verde State Historical Park for this year’s Cornfest, including a technology display and Vintage Base Ball.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, watch the Fort Verde Excelsiors face off against the Prescott Champions as the vintage ballists observe rules in effect just before the Civil War.

Back then, the ball was softer than today’s ball, and players did not use gloves. Cussing was a two-bit offense – 25 cents, that is.

Regular park fees to Fort Verde State Historic Park apply during Cornfest. Park entrance fees are $7 for ages 14 and older, $5 for ages 7–13 and free for ages 0-6.

For more information about Fort Verde State Historic Park, call (928) 567-3275 or visit http://azstateparks.com/Parks/FOVE.

Lending a hand

Also open during Cornfest are the 1933 Historic Rock Jail, the Camp Verde Historical Society museum and the Verde Valley Archaeology Center.

Offsite parking to Cornfest will be available from noon until 8 p.m. in the Bashas’ parking lot with a shuttle to downtown.

And start the day with a trip to the Farmers’ Market, located at the Ramada next to the Fort. Camp Verde Promotions will be selling Hauser’s corn at the Market.

It’s been the proverbial “labor of love” since 2008 for Camp Verde Promotions, a small group of volunteers who have been bringing Camp Verde’s signature events to the public with hundreds upon hundreds of volunteer hours.

Just to organize Cornfest, the Camp Verde Promotions board has “probably had 16 hours of meetings,” says Nikki Miller, vice president for Camp Verde Promotions. By the time Camp Verde Promotions is ready to get the vendors to the field, she and secretary Bobbie Tennant will each have put in “80-100 hours” making sure the event is ready to open promptly at 3 p.m. Friday.

For more information about Cornfest, call (928) 301-0922 or visit www.campverdepromotions.org.

To volunteer, contact Nikki Miller at (928) 592-9137, Bobbie Tennant at (928) 300-0179 or Carlie Androus at (928) 300-7077.

Cornfest schedule of events (Schedule always subject to change)

Friday, July 14 (3 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Crafter’s Fair: community center gym

3 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Food, drink, beer garden and other vendors: soccer field

3 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Corn sales, roasted and fresh: at corn station on soccer field

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Live Music by Dave Rice: main stage

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Corn Hole Competition for $$ prize: soccer field

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Live Music by Sweet Baby Ray: main stage

Saturday, July 15 (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Crafter’s Fair: community center gym

8 a.m. to noon – Farmers Market: ramada

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Food, drink, beer garden and other vendors: soccer field

10 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Corn sales, roasted and fresh: at corn station on soccer field

10 a.m. – Vintage Baseball Game: Fort Verde State Historic Park

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – 1933 Historic Rock Jail open

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ancient History: Verde Valley Archaeology Center

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Camp Verde Historical Society museum open

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Technology display: Fort Verde State Historic Park

10 a.m. – SLIP-N-SLIDE, with $5 ALL DAY WRIST BANDS: soccer field

Noon to 1 p.m. – Prince & Princess Contest for 3-5 year olds in front of the stage: soccer field

1 p.m. – Water balloon volleyball: soccer field

1 p.m. – Old-Time games for kids: soccer field

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Live Music by Steve Estes: soccer field

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Corn Hole Competition for $$ prize: soccer field

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Live Music by Cheap Sunglasses: soccer field