Film Festival presents Sundance Shorts Film Festival

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a one-night only special premiere of the Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour on Monday, July 17 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour is a 95-minute theatrical program of seven short films selected from this year’s Festival, widely considered the premier showcase for short films and the launchpad for many now-prominent independent filmmakers for more than 30 years.

Including fiction, documentary and animation from around the world, the 2017 program offers new audiences a taste of what the Festival offers, from laugh-out-loud comedy to contemplative reflections of the world we live in.

Short films featured in the Sundance Shorts program include:

5 Films About Technology

2016, Canada, 5 minutes.

Take a satirical look at the dumber side of technology.

And The Whole Sky Fit In The Dead Cow’s Eye

Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction

2016, Chile, U.S.A., 19 minutes.

Emeteria is visited by the ghost of her patrón, Teodoro. She believes he has come to take her to the afterlife — but he has more devastating news.

Come Swim

2017, U.S.A., 17 minutes.

This is a diptych of one man’s day, half impressionist and half realist portraits.

Lucia, Before and After

Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction

2016, U.S.A., 14 minutes.

After traveling 200 miles, a young woman waits out Texas’s state-mandated 24-hour waiting period before her abortion can proceed.

Night Shift

2017, U.S.A., 15 minutes.

Get a glimpse into a day in the life of a bathroom attendant in a Los Angeles nightclub.

Ten Meter Tower

2016, Sweden, 16 minutes.

People who have never been up a 10-meter diving tower must choose whether to jump or climb down in this entertaining study of people in a vulnerable position. The Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, July 17 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.