Founder of ‘Collaborative Art WORKS’ demonstrates techniques

Sunshower Rose, founder of the ‘forever’ art movement called “Collaborative Art WORKS!” will discuss and demonstrate her technique of combining one art work with another at our local public libraries over the next few months.

Artists, including musicians, photographers, sculptors – anyone creative, in essence – may be interested in joining this ‘new way of doing art’.

Currently, she is discussing and demonstrating her techniques of combining one art work with another - creating a third, entirely new piece of art. The method is completely digital.

The original work may be any material – as long as it has been photographed and currently exists in a digital format.

What is the process? One thing the process is not . . . is a literal laying of one entire piece over another. Rather a collaborative art work is executed in ‘layers’, typically using the program, Photo Shop.

Ms. Rose holds a degree in Fine Art, with an emphasis on the face and figure, especially dance.

Her style has developed to such a degree her work has been incorporated within over 300 collaborative pieces, since August, 2016. As she states, “People who digitally combine their art with others’ works will Change The Face of Art!”

Sunshower Rose began residing in Sedona in 1987. Within a year, as the town became a city, she won the state wide contest for the official logo, which can be seen to this day on official City documents, maps, vehicles and related printed matter.

You are welcome to attend these complimentary events, as local public libraries sponsor Ms. Rose. She will deliver a series of discussions and demonstrations, which relate well to the theme of libraries’ national reading programs entitled “Build a Better World”. https://www.azlibrary.gov/libdev/arizona-center-book/reading-programs-your-library

DATES, TIMES AND LOCATIONS:

Saturday, July 15; 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Camp Verde Community Library – Terra Cotta Room; 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322; 928.554.8380

Saturday, July 22; 10 a.m. – noon at Beaver Creek Public Library – main room; 4810 E Beaver Creek Rd, Rimrock, AZ 86335; 928.567.4034

Saturday, August 19; 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Sedona Public Library – Si Birch Community Room; 3250 White Bear Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336; 928.282.7714

Saturday, October 21; 10:30 – 12:30 p.m. at Cottonwood Public Library – Library meeting Room B; 100 S. 6th St, Cottonwood, AZ 86326; 928.634.7559

Sunshower Rose information:

928.550.1088

www.collaborativeartworks.com