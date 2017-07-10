Rick Cyge performs in West Sedona, Cottonwood

For a romantic weekend of wine and music, treat yourself to the unique, “Guitar Artistry” of Rick Cyge in West Sedona and Cottonwood this week.

Saturday, July 17, 2017 enjoy Cyge’s solo performance and his duo with flutist, Lynn Trombetta at Vino di Sedona in West Sedona from 7-10 p.m. Then, on Sunday, July 18, 2017 follow Cyge over to The State Bar in Cottonwood from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., or join him for a dinner performance at The Golden Goose that evening, 5:30-8:30 p.m., where he appears each Thursday, Sunday, and Tuesday.

The performances display Cyge’s masterful fingerstyle guitar playing and seamlessly layered arrangements of music from greats like the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Billy Joel, Sting, Norah Jones, James Taylor, The Hollies, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles.

Cyge, a versatile composer and arranger, has turned his love of the music of the Baby Boomer era into a vast repertoire of fingerstyle guitar arrangements. He explained, “My approach is to identify the key elements of the song, the melody, harmonic structure and rhythmic style and weave these elements into a solo guitar piece that marries those elements into a single cohesive guitar interpretation.

With some of the very complex pieces, such as The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’ where so much is happening, I incorporate the use of a phrase sampler to layer some of the elements to get them all together– too much to pack into a single guitar part!



I also create rhythm sections for some pieces by assembling bass, drum, and percussion parts to embellish the arrangements and record these using keyboards in the studio. I use these mixes to accompany my live performance of those pieces, i.e., Steely Dan’s ‘Rikki Don’t Lose That Number.’ In the end, it e That Number. In the end, it’ at Seriese r the eyes! travels to every corner of the globe. is always about the solo guitar arrangement of the song.”

Presenting the spirit of the original pieces in fresh new interpretations, Cyge’s exciting offering also includes some folk, pop, blues and a little Motown for fun. Original pieces composed by Cyge, including “Blue Sedona” and a nearly endless selection of Beatles tunes round out the musical menu. Sit back and enjoy!

“Rick Cyge is a hell of a guitar player! His guitar arrangements are pure ear candy – tasty, interesting and accessible.” - Ed Hannifin, MA.

Cyge’s newest release, “GUITARtistry 2” and his debut solo recording, “GUITARtistry: The Fingerstyle Guitar Music of Rick Cyge,” will be available for purchase during the performances. Hear sound clips and see the performance calendar at www.rickcyge.com .

The state bar is located at 1048 N. Main Street, Cottonwood; 928-852-7272. The Golden Goose American Grill is located in west Sedona at 2545 W. Hwy 89A. For dinner reservations and to request seating near the music, please call 928-282-1447.