Vino De Sedona ready to entertain

Vino Di Sedona is the place to be on a Wednesday night listening to rock and country tunes by Rick Busbea, July 12, 7-10 PM. Rick is known for his outstanding covers of favorite songs by Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffett. “Rick adds his own flavor to the songs that he covers, and is one of Sedona’s favorite entertainers,” says Vino Di Sedona owner Wes Schemmer. Rick performs covers by other well know singers, and also performs originals songs he has written. Check the Vino Di Sedona calendar for Rick’s dates, he’s there a few times every month!

Rock n’ Roll with Life is Beautiful (KB and Dwight) at Vino Di Sedona on Thursday July 13, 7-10 PM. KB is a Sedona resident with a life-long music career. In the 1990’s and early 2000’s KB played with well-known bands, such as Grateful Fred and Cold December. KB will be playing his new originals, and old favorites with a few covers mixed in.

Randy J entertains at Vino Di Sedona on Friday July 14, 7-10 PM. Randy is famous for his 50’s and 60’s style surf guitar. Born in Orlando, Florida, Randy J moved to Los Angeles in 1987 and shortly thereafter began composing music for film trailers and TV spots. He returned to Orlando and formed his band the Tarantulas in 1995; now a Sedona resident, Randy performs as a solo artist and with The Tarantulas as the guitarist and lead singer.

Saturday, July 15 brings a double dose of music starting with international singer-songwriter Darius Lux, 3:30-6:00 PM. Darius is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer, and his original songs connect with the heart through inspiring themes that range from empowerment to romance. His smooth voice and looped guitar stylings create an earthy blend of popular music, rock and reggae that you can relax or dance to. Darius’ life has been one of expansive adventures. Originally hailing from London, he’s been creating music almost as soon as he could talk. His influences range from Sting, Otis Redding, and U2 to OneRepublic, Jack Johnson, and Jason Mraz. For more information visit dariuslux.com.

Night-time entertainment on July 15 is by A Touch of Europe, 7-10 PM. Enjoy an evening of the talented duo, Vismaya and Lake, where you will be transported to a European bistro atmosphere, Vismaya (Ingrid Hagelberg) recording artist and vocalist, was born in Sweden and has toured the World with her International jazz cabaret act. Vismaya has released several CD’s internationally, has performed at jazz festivals, supper clubs throughout Europe, Japan, South Africa and USA. Vismaya’s unique vocal stylings feature a repertoire of songs in English, French, Swedish, German and Portugese. She performs every year at Chez Papa Jazz Club in Paris. She always includes many original songs from her latest CD “Songs from my Red Suitcase”, which is also the name of her popular One Woman Show. www.ingridhagelbergjazz.com

Lake, guitarist extraordinaire, and a jewel amongst Sedona musicians, is a longtime performer in Arizona. He is a multi-stylist on guitar but specializes in Gypsy jazz, a style and tradition influenced by Django Rheinhardt. He is the founder of the popular Arizona Gypsy jazz group “Zazu”. Lake performs in various duo’s and ensembles in Northern Arizona and accompanies various vocalists in the area, including Vismaya. Lakes CD with the group “Zazu” was released a few years ago and has received a lot of attention.

It’s Sunday-Funday with music by Rick Busbea at Vino Di Sedona July 16, 6-9 PM. Rick puts on a high-energy show playing a lot of familiar tunes by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Jim Croce. After re-locating to Sedona from Los Angeles just two and a half years ago, Rick is becoming one of Sedona’s favorite musicians.

Get ready to tap your feet and sing along with some of your favorite tunes performed by Mike Wade on Music Monday, July 17, 6-9 PM. Mike is a singer-songwriter and guitarist, originally from Florida’s Gulf coast. His musical styles include blues, rock and soul, which he has incorporated into a solo acoustic performance. Along with his original music, Mike shares his interpretation of current and past musical favorites. Mike also performs with the Doug Johnson Band. dougjohnsonband.com

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 PM, at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Randy J, Zack Mack, Rick Busbea, Greg Williams, Vickie Moyer and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic. Whether you’re on vacation or just looking for a fun night out, this is an event you will not want to miss!

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is a Wine and Beer Bar, and Wine Shop, with nightly entertainment. Located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682