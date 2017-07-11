Letter: Another successful week for Missoula Children’s Theatre in Cottonwood

Editor:

The City of Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to everyone who assisted and participated during this year’s production of Cinderella in June.

Congratulations to the 63 local youth who participated as actors and assistant directors to bring this production to life. You were amazing and we hope you had as much fun as we did.

As with most programs of this size, it takes a community to come together and help out in various ways. This year’s residency wouldn’t have been possible without the gracious assistance of Principal Evans and Mr. Leonard Miller and the use of American Heritage Academy as our venue. They were welcoming and accommodating throughout the entire process.

Thanks also goes to all of the local businesses who advertised in the play program: Old Town Frame Co., The Haunted Group, Shannon Carpet Care, Flip City Gym and Verve Events & Tents.

We also appreciate all of the local and statewide businesses and individuals who donated prizes for our raffle, including Enchantment Resort, Lowell Observatory, Fitness 180, Mount Hope Foods and Metro Hair along with others. These donations allow us to keep this program free for all of the children who participate.

I personally want to thank my amazing volunteers, without whom I would not be able to function during show week. Thank you Kim Szechter for being there every day to greet parents and children.

Thank you Thea Dunning for helping with registration and ticket packets. Thank you Dale Olsen for your mad accounting skills and patience. Thank you to Christy Thompson and her son for hitting the streets and getting many of our donations.

Last but certainly not least, a huge thank you to Gail Olsen, who gets us competently through each year due to her organizational skills and many years of expertise as an MCT residency coordinator.

We look forward to another fun week in June of 2018. For information on future events and happenings through your local Parks and Recreation department call the Cottonwood Recreation Center at 928-639-3200 or visit www.cottonwoodaz.gov.

Robin Babbitt

City of Cottonwood Parks and Recreation