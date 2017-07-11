Letter: Investigation based on ‘something may turn up’ hardly constitutes probable cause

Editor:

Most of the News Media coverage about the Russian involvement in our election process is centered around the “Trump Campaign and Administration”; in which there has to date, in the approximately eight months of multiple agency investigation; with absolute zero incidence of ‘Collusion or Obstruction’ concerning any of the ‘Trump Family, Campaign Staffers, Administrative Personnel or Aligned Pundits’.



Still we have a Highly Paid “Special Counsel (Prosecutor)”, with a seemingly “Limitless Budget of Taxpayer Money” investigating just in case “SOMETHING MAY TURN UP”; an obvious search that could be compared to looking for a ‘Needle in a Haystack’ or the ‘Pot of Gold at the End of a Rainbow’. What can or will bring this seemingly mythical investigation to a conclusion? One thing that could end this fiasco is “Honesty” [Oh, pardon me, that word and/or the properties it possesses is/are great candidates for being or having been added to the “Endangered Species List” and may be illegal to utter in public or in the presence of Liberals].



If you knew that a ‘District Attorney (Prosecutor)’ was using Public Monies in your County, City or Municipality to hire a ‘Private Investigator (Special Counsel)’ to try to find “Something; Just Anything” to charge someone with, would you allow that nonsense to go on without saying and doing something? I doubt it.

One of the most amazing aspects about the current situation is the reversal of the old saying: “A Bird in the Hand, is Worth Two in a Bush” indicating: That which is certain is worth much more than that which is not sure; to “A Bird in a Bush; is Worth TWO in the Hand” because of the Media and the Leftists ignoring the “Certain Russian Collusion of Hillary Clinton (20 % [1/5th] of all known U.S. Uranium, Bill Clinton’s Speeches and The Clinton Foundation) and the Obama Administration (Obama’s Hot Mic Incident, etc.) ” to pursue the mythological wrongs (Over 6 Months of Investigations by a litany of Top Agencies with no solid charge of any wrongdoing) of the Trump Family, Administration and/or Campaign; still we are paying for what I call a “Rogue (unassigned) Special Prosecutor” with unlimited or better said “Carte Blanche Authority and Budget.”.

The War is on: Freedom is not Free, and at this Moment the “Domestic Enemies”, which so many of us have “Sworn an Oath to defend against”; is probably more treacherous than any “Foreign Enemy”. We need to “Get Involved; Our Primary Weapons are: Information, Truth and Loyalty; Our Delivery System needs to be a “Mobilized Grassroots Participation and Intervention” into “Local Politics, Education and (Dare I Say) Religions”.



Dale Gohr

Clarkdale












