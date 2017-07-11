New home for Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce

The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce has moved from its long-time home on the busy intersection of SR260 and Main Street to new offices nearby at 849 Cove Parkway, Ste B&C.

The chamber will unveil the new location with a Chamber Mixer on Thursday, July 20, 6-8 p.m., according to Christian Oliva del Rio, Chamber president/CEO. But people are welcome to come in now and tour the new visitor’s center and administration offices.

The chamber is currently in negotiations with a couple of developers to sell the old property, which includes the former Chamber building, Oliva del Rio said, but the chamber president said he did know of any plans for the small corner lot.

“We own that corner lot. They are probably going to demolish the building and build ‘a new something’,” he said.

The building was built in the early 1980s and was meant to be a temporary location for the Chamber originally, and it’s in terrible shape,” Oliva del Rio said. And the Chamber has outgrown it, he added. “It was pretty much falling down around us.” The property was donated by a local family to the Chamber.

The other major problem with the property is that it is very difficult for tourists to drive in and out because of the busy intersection and access, Oliva del Rio continued.

“We had so many visitors that told us that they’ve driven right past us because they couldn’t figure out how to get in,” he explained. “It’s a bad intersection, it’s a dangerous intersection.”

Oliva del Rio said the Chamber is working with the city and state to get signs redirected and installed to direct tourists to 849 Cove Parkway and they have been posting it on their website and Facebook site.

“When we look at our web stats, the majority of people are looking at Google Maps anyways,” he said. “They are going to find us.”

The intersection is extremely busy since two major highways intersect there, Oliva del Rio said. He heard numbers like 40,000 cars a day, even though he couldn’t say an exact number. He said it was difficult to safely direct people out of the property on to Old Town. Also, there was nowhere to park RVs, he added.

Oliva del Rio estimated the property lot is about 35,000 square feet, so there are limits on what can be built on it.

“We’ve been working out of both locations for about the last month,” Oliva del Rio said, as they move their offices, and line the new visitor’s center with brochures from local businesses.

“It was a tough location,” he continued. “It was a very visible location, but it was very hard to get in and out of.”