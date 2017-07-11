Obituary: Jerry E. Brasher

Jerry E. Brasher, 81, born 2/7/1936 in Portales, NM, went to be with our Lord 6/30/17.



He leaves behind his loving wife Betty, of 34 years, sons: Kenny (wife Lisa), Wayne and Raymond, stepdaughters Dawn, Karen, Kim (husband David), grandchildren Tricia, Tim, Amber, Brad, Justin, Jessie, great grandchildren Tallon, Elaina, Faith, Shyann, Trenton, Caden and 1 more on the way.



Jerry had a love and passion for horses, which he passed down as he taught his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to ride and rope. Odds are if you couldn’t find him, he was somewhere on his horse.



He attended Parkside Community Church, loved roping, was a member of the sheriff’s posse, and owned an A&W in California and Cottonwood, AZ for several years.



He was a hard worker and even though he was plagued by illness in his final years, he was always out working in his yard and finding jobs to do. He refused to let his illnesses keep him down.



Jerry was truly one of a kind and he will be missed dearly. The family would like to thank all the doctors who helped take care of him.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.

