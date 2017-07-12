Council Member Curt Bohall resigns after 11 years of service on Clarkdale council

CLARKDALE – Mayor Doug Von Gausig regretfully made the motion to accept Council Member Curt Bohall’s letter of resignation at the Clarkdale Town Council meeting Tuesday evening.

“It is a sad day for the council and a sad day for Clarkdale,” said Mayor Von Gausig, before the motion was approved.

Councilmember Bohall’s term will end July 31. The council sung praises of Bohall’s service before the motion was passed unanimously.

“When Bohall talks, people listen,” said Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert. “He doesn’t say much, so when he talks it counts. I think we could all learn from that.”

“I appreciate the thoughts. It’s time,” Bohall responded.

Councilmember Bohall has lived in the Verde Valley since 1985 and in Clarkdale since 1992.

“It’s been an honor to have been elected three times to serve on the Clarkdale Town Council. Couldn’t have a better bunch of people to serve with. They’re way above any other community in the area,” said Bohall. “I’ve lived in Clarkdale since 1992 and it’s the greatest town I’ve ever lived in – including the one I was born in. Clarkdale is my home.”

The Clarkdale council will begin seeking new applicants for Bohall’s position. The interview process will be held publicly and is tentatively scheduled for July 28.