Man dies after bee attack

A Wickenburg man died Tuesday after being attacked by bees.

According to a news release from Dwight D’Evelyn, media relations coordinator for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, YCSO deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of South Date Creek Road, between the communities of Hillside and Congress, regarding an adult male suffering from numerous bee sting injuries.

Medical personnel were already and on scene and indicated the man had died. The man was still covered in bees, which required fire fighters to spray a foam agent over the area to kill/disperse the bees and render it safe to recover his body. Bee keepers also arrived to assist, said D’Evelyn.

The news release states the property owner told deputies the man was doing road-clearing work for her with a backhoe when the attack occurred. She had gone into the house to avoid the heat after speaking with him and realized about 45 minutes later, she could not hear the backhoe operating. When she went outside to check on him, he was lying on the ground next to the back hoe and not moving. As she approached him, bees began swarming around her so she immediately retreated to the house and called 911.

The man’s body was eventually released to the custody of the Yavapai County Medical Examiner and is pending an autopsy to determine cause of death, said D’Evelyn.

The initial investigation indicates the back hoe work may have disturbed a hive, causing the bees to swarm and attack the operator, said D’Evelyn.

The victim’s name will be released after verification that family members have been notified.

Also Tuesday, Cottonwood Economic Development Director Casey Rooney said he discovered a large Africanized bee hive inside his garden work bench that he had professionally removed.

The hive, said Rooney, was approximately a foot wide and 8-inches deep and had been growing incrementally over a number of days.

“There were thousands of bees,” said Rooney. “I looked out the window and saw it; all these bees inside my gardening work bench. I immediately knew I had a problem.

“I never dreamed it would be as large as it was and I knew if I went out there I would be killed.”

Instead, Rooney said he “Googled bees, I wasn’t going to mess around,” and located the name of a pest removal service.



“They came at 2:30 and by 4 it was gone. They scraped it off with a spatula-like instrument. They said they were Africanized bees,” said Rooney.