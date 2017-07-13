EntireCare offering physicals for high school athletes at their Camp Verde campus

The start of the school year is just around the corner so just about time for physicals for student athletes.

EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine’s Camp Verde Campus is inviting incoming freshmen to high school seniors from Camp Verde, Cottonwood and Sedona to have their physicals done there. EntireCare is part of Northern Arizona Healthcare and their Camp Verde campus is at 1298 W. Finnie Flat Road.

The “extensive” sports physicals will include multiple screenings and tests and will satisfy the physicals requirements for high school sports. A $15 donation is appreciated.

For more information call EntireCare at (928) 639-5562.