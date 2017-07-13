Letter: You have to be kidding: a dollar to play cards

Editor:

I have been informed that groups of seniors that gather at the Senior Center on a regular basis to play cards will have to pay $1 for the privilege.

I am not certain but this policy probably includes other types of games as well.

A dollar a week is not a lot for me but that is not true for some of the seniors who go to the Center.

There are many who go to escape the boredom of TV watching or caregiving of a sick partner, etc., and a dollar can make a difference if you’re living on Social Security.

The Center was established to provide a place for seniors to gather and enjoy some sociability.

If it is in such dire financial shape that charging seniors for using it is the only solution, maybe the town needs to give it more resources or examine other ways to improve the situation.

Dick May

Cottonwood