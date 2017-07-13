Obituary: George H. Farr

George H. Farr, 80, of Cottonwood passed away in the early morning of July 8, 2017.

Originally from Maine, George retired after a 38-year engineering career with Pratt & Whitney (Connecticut), moved to Arizona where he worked another 20 years for Enterprise, and spent the last 21 years of his life with his beloved wife Edie.

George was an avid reader and writer, enjoyed building model planes and boats, the monsoons, and spending time with his family. He was loved and adored by all who knew him.

George is pre-deceased by his son Bruce and daughter Amy. He is survived by his wife Edie and daughter Marcy Dunbar (Tarl) of Cottonwood; daughters Sherri, Leanne, Allyson, and Dianne, and son Chad of Connecticut; 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.