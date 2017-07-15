Beekeeper removes hive near Safeway

Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department responded to a call Friday morning regarding bee activity at the Safeway plaza. The arriving crew found a beekeeper on scene handling the situation, and no fire department action was needed. Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall said the bees were apparently building a hive in the wall.
