Letter: In times of crisis, seconds appear to be minutes or even hours

Editor:

The Verde Valley Fire District responded to the Jones Ford Dealership for an EMS emergency. Fire Station 31 (E. Godard Rd. and 260) Engine 311 and Ambulance 311 are first due to this location as it falls within our Fire District.



They were available at the time of this call and responded. Our first unit arrived within 6:19 minutes of the dispatch call to VVFD. Upon arrival crews found CPR in progress by the co-workers.



Because of the severity of the call per protocol a second Engine was dispatch from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, at the same time VVFD was dispatched.



The fire crews administered Advanced Life Support treatments to stabilize the patient prior to transporting to the hospital.



Ultimately, the patient had a positive outcome. This was only possible by the immediate reaction by coworkers and the quick response by VVFD and CCFMA.



Unfortunately, there was recently shared misinformation by people indicating VVFD did not arrive until 20 minutes. After reviewing the incident report and times associated it was clear this statement was false.



It is common, that times of crisis seconds appear to be minutes or even hours.



Regards, I wanted to share the facts and reassure our community we are always ready to respond and have a system (auto and mutual aid) in place across the Verde Valley to support one another. I would like to invite anyone to visit with me and get further informed of the services Verde Valley Fire District provides to protect you. Also, as a reminder VVFD offer CPR, First Aid, and AED training. Just call to make an appointment at 928-634-2578.



Nazih Hazime

Fire Chief

Verde Valley Fire District