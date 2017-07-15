Man transported to burn unit after vehicle fire on I-17

Friday July 15, just before midnight, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority responded to a call of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed down an embankment off I-17.



It was first reported the vehicle was down in a ravine and had begun to catch fire.

Two engines, two ambulances and a battalion were dispatched.

The first arriving engine reported a vehicle on fire with at least one occupant trapped.



After extinguishing the fire, only one adult male was located inside the vehicle. Personnel on scene immediately shifted the operation into a rescue and extricated the victim with hydraulic tools. He was transported to the Arizona Burn Center by Native 14 out of Prescott.