Obituary: Betty M. Hanson

Betty M. Hanson, 86, of Cottonwood, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2017. She was born on September 15, 1930 in Keosauqua, Iowa, to Cato Gephart and Florence Watts.

Betty attended Compton Community College for three years. She worked in food service at St. Mary’s Hospital, Long Beach Community Hospital, In Home Health Care (Alzheimer’s), as a nanny and in housekeeping. She was awarded for AmeriCorps National Service Award 3/2000 and Tutor for America Reads program 1998-2000.

Betty enjoyed arts and crafts, crochet, cooking and movies (mostly classic).

Sleep softly Mom. Rest in peace.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Worrell Gordon Hanson. She is survived by sons Steven A. Marker (Denise) of Fairview, OR and Kenneth W. Hanson (Janette) of Cottonwood; daughters Christine A. Mayes of Riverside, CA and Rebecca S. Bowlin; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 2 pm.

