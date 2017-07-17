Classic rock, new hits performed at Vino Di Sedona

Hear all of your favorite classic rock tunes and some newer hits too performed by August West at Vino Di Sedona on Wednesday July 19, 7-10 PM, playing favorite songs by The Beatles, The Stones, Van Morrison, America, Simon and Garfunkel, Tom Petty and many more! August is best known for performing with his band, Sister and the Sun. You can find August at Vino Di Sedona every third Wednesday of every month.

Weekends start early at Vino Di Sedona! Thursday night come listen to amazing, upbeat music by guitarist/singer Tim Young. Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a thirty-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s. He was raised in the heyday of AM top forty radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Friday night, July 21, will be rockin’ at Vino Di Sedona, 7-10 PM, with the Jill Beitman Trio; Jazz, blues and harmonies! Jill Beitman is a tried and true “Zonie”. Born and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, she has been influenced from day one by a family of ten sibling musicians. Her start as a professional singer began in an established “Grace Slick” band. Jill took lessons with Charles Lewis and jammed with: Pete Pearson, George Bowman, Greg Boether, and explored the depths of the “jazz and blues” thing. Her very faves are Bonnie Rait, Joni Mitchell.

Roeger Schoenfield is a native of Phoenix, has been playin’ his own brand of Country Rock, Blue Grass and Jazzy Swing music around the valley for years. Roeger is known for his inspired vocal harmonies and un-remakable guitar style. Roeger’s musical influences include Gene Autry and Dan Hicks.

Mike Thompson started playing at the age of 14. He purchased his first guitar from Mrs. Delores Rhoads, mother of Randy Rhoads, who lived across the street. Later, he joined the Ridin’ High Band which has now transformed into the Jill Beitman Trio. Mike’s musical background includes many genres, including: big band swing, country music, blues, gospel and folk rock.

Saturday July 22 Wine Tasting at Vino Di Sedona is paired perfectly with music by Paolo, 3:30-6:00. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms.

Following Paolo is Meadowlark, Saturday night 7-10 PM. Be transported on a magic carpet ride as Meadowlark performs a vibrant, colorful mix of world-influenced music. Performing on flute, pennywhistles, and guitar, Rick Cyge and Lynn Trombetta as Meadowlark create an uplifting, instrumental voyage inspired by the beauty of natural places throughout the desert southwest. Meadowlark’s compositions meld influences as diverse as Celtic, African, and Mediterranean traditions to create captivating, organic music which is as distinctive in sound as it is diverse in scope.

Dan Vega takes the stage at Vino Di Sedona on Sunday-Funday, July 23, 6-9 PM. Singer/songwriter, guitarist, and producer Dan Vega hits soft and hard with his unique blend of soulful singing, conscious rap, and blues-tinged guitar work. Dan draws his energy from years of Classical and Jazz saxophone training and performance, cutting his teeth as a guitarist in the Buffalo, NY and Austin, TX blues scenes, and as a featured performer aboard cruise ships across the Caribbean.

Monday night, July 24, brings New Mexico based singer/songwriter Clark Andrew Libbey to Vino Di Sedona, 6-9 PM. Libbey is a veteran of the New Mexico music scene. He has been playing shows for over 26 years and is currently touring the west coast supporting his latest album, “Food or Cash”. His strong, soulful vocals and pop sensibilities create a unique sound that shouldn’t be missed.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 PM, at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Randy J, Rick Busbea, Greg Williams, Vickie Moyer and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

